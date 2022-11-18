 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Baltimore Ravens Radio Network affiliate stations

A list of all the cities where you can listen to Ravens radio broadcasts

By Kyle P Barber
In 2022, Baltimore Ravens games are carried on radio stations in Maryland, Pennsylvania, three other states and Washington D.C. Here’s a list of all the cities where you can listen to Ravens radio broadcasts, which originate from 98 Rock/WBAL.

Ravens radio affiliates in Maryland

  • Baltimore — 98 Rock WIYY, 97.9 FM
  • Baltimore — WBAL 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
  • Baltimore — ESPN, 630 AM
  • Baltimore — La Mera Mera, 93.5 FM, 1050 AM (Spanish)
  • Cambridge — WCEM, 106.3 FM, 1240 AM
  • Chestertown — WCTR, 96.1 FM, 106.9 FM, 1530 AM
  • Cumberland — WCMD, 102.1 FM, 1230 AM
  • Frederick — W292FR, 106.3 FM
  • Hagerstown — WARK, 98.9 FM, 1490 AM
  • Hancock — WWEG, 106.9 FM
  • Pocomoke City — WBBX, 106.1 FM
  • Ocean City — WGMD, 92.7 FM
  • Westminster — WTTR 102.3 FM, 1470 AM

Ravens radio affiliates in West Virginia

  • Keyser — WKLP, 1390 AM
  • Martinsburg — WWEG 106.9 FM

Ravens radio affiliates in Delaware

  • Rehoboth Beach — WGMD, 92.7 FM
  • Seaford — WUSX, 98.5 FM

Ravens radio affiliates in Pennsylvania

  • York — WSBA 93.9 FM, 910 AM

Ravens radio affiliates in Washington, D.C.

  • ESPN, 630 AM

Ravens radio affiliates in Kentucky

  • Louisville — The Ville, 93.9 FM

