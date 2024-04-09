Ravens News 4/9: Big Board

Brian Wacker, The Baltimore Sun

Offensive line Amarius Mims, Georgia: There might not be a prospect with a wider range on the first night of the draft. At 6 feet, 8 inches tall and a lean (yes, lean) 340 pounds, Mims looks the part of an elite tackle, but he only made eight starts in his three-year career at Georgia. Questions about his lack of experience and durability could push him down the board to the Ravens, who might be thrilled to take a chance on the 21-year-old’s incredible potential. Tyler Guyton, Oklahoma: Guyton is the most popular pick for the Ravens in recent mock drafts, and it’s easy to see why. At 6-8 and 322 pounds, the former H-back has the size and athleticism to be a cornerstone tackle on the left or right side. But he’s still raw, which means he might not be ready to play right away for a team in need of a starting right tackle. Jordan Morgan, Arizona: Along with Guyton, Morgan has been a popular pairing for the Ravens. Baltimore might be interested too, having reportedly met with the lineman ahead of his pro day. The 6-5, 311-pound Morgan has the size and skill set to play tackle, but some analysts project him to be more successful at guard. Either way, he’ll need to get stronger to hold up at the next level. Kingsley Suamataia, BYU: Ranked No. 39 overall on the media consensus big board, Suamataia might be a reach late in the first round, but he has the profile of a prospect worth betting on. A former five-star recruit, the 6-5, 322-pound Suamataia is an explosive athlete with long arms and an aggressive mentality. Although he could need some time to develop and refine his technique, the Ravens’ patience could pay off in a high-end starter.

Nate Tice, Yahoo Sports

33. Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State Coleman’s basketball background oozes off the screen when you watch him. He is a ball-winner, through and through. An outside wide receiver who may lack a few limbs on his route tree but makes up for it with his ability to finish alley-oops and adjust for throws all around his body. Coleman is going to be a weapon in the red zone right away, his athleticism best exemplified with his jumping ability and burst. His long speed is more fine than overwhelming, something that was reflected with his 4.61 40 time at the combine, but Coleman can create a few yards after the catch because of his balance and body control (he was a top performer in the gauntlet drill). Coleman could excel as a secondary player early in his career as he continues to add refinement to the more subtle aspects of the position. But his wow plays will be worth it as he adds more down-to-down consistency. 34. Patrick Paul, OT, Houston Paul makes a bit of a jump from my last board. He is big with incredibly long arms and the light feet of someone 200 pounds lighter, but he is more of a bundle of tools than a finished project. His hands often end up in a spread eagle position, which makes Paul have to recover from his poor positioning. Paul can wallop defenders when he has everything working in the right direction and has real strength to go along with his long arms, but he is going to need consistent coaching and a plan at the next level to focus his ability and reach his high ceiling. Those willing to invest can come out on the other end with a quality starting left tackle, and who doesn’t want one of those?

Austin Booker Kansas · Edge · Sophomore (RS) Posting a 4.79 40-yard dash and a 32.5-inch vertical leap in Indianapolis, Booker didn’t win the “Underwear Olympics.” But coaches who value worker bees on the edge could fall in love with the Kansas standout after studying his tape. Booker is a relentless, high-energy competitor with a crafty game who can win with force or finesse. He routinely outworks blockers in one-on-one matchups, whether employing a slick dip-and-rip maneuver or executing various bull-rush tactics. The 6-foot-4 1/2, 240-pounder could exceed expectations as a developmental pass-rushing prospect with all-star upside.

Jim Wyman, PFF

S TYKEE SMITH, GEORGIA (BIG BOARD RANK: 119) Smith played five years in college and saw a lot of playing time the moment he set foot on campus as a true freshman at West Virginia in 2019. He played more than 1,000 snaps across his first two years in Morgantown before transferring to Georgia ahead of the 2021 season. Despite Georgia’s run to its first national championship in over 40 years, the team did it largely without Smith, as an ACL injury limited him to just seven snaps in 2021. He saw little playing time upon his return in 2022, as he largely took on a reserve role within a stacked Bulldogs defense that repeated as champions, but he showed signs that he was recovering nicely, as he put up a 71.4 PFF grade. Smith played the most snaps of his career in 2023, and the results were a dominant fifth-year campaign, as a 73.3 run-defense grade, 70.3 tackling grade, 83.1 pass-rush grade and 85.8 coverage grade culminated in a career-best 84.0 PFF overall grade. Smith’s calling card is his versatility. Despite being listed as a safety, he primarily lined up as a slot cornerback and appeared at linebacker, outside cornerback and near the line of scrimmage. While his injury history and age (he turned 23 in February) may cause his draft stock to slip a little, Smith is the type of player who can work in almost any defensive scheme.

Jeff Kerr, CBS Sports