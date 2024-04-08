Open Thread: Should the Ravens re-sign any of their remaining free agents?

The Baltimore Ravens free agency class featuring 27 players has rapidly dwindled to nine as the team re-signed many of their own and watched as 12 went elsewhere. Now, they’re down to eight remaining free agents; should the Ravens bring any of them back?

Unsigned Free Agents

WR Odell Beckham Jr. RB J.K. Dobbins RB Melvin Gordon RB Dalvin Cook WR Laquon Treadwell CB Kevon Seymour CB Rock Ya-Sin S Daryl Worley

The three candidates I most strongly would consider are Seymour, Cook and Worley.

First, the reason I’m not going with any of the others, starting with Beckham. It’s clear the Ravens and Beckham have moved on. Beckham gave a farewell to Baltimore and appears to be looking elsewhere.

I’ve oft shared my affinity for Dobbins, but I just don’t see a partnership working between the two. There’s been not-so-private frustration from both sides. And with the Ravens bringing in running back Derrick Henry, it’s hard to imagine Dobbins wanting to share carries with Henry, Justice Hill and eventually Keaton Mitchell. When healthy, there are few running backs Dobbins should be splitting time with, I believe.

As for the remaining names, the debate is whether to add them and spend more money or wait it out until after the draft and coinciding UDFA season.

Should the Ravens re-sign any of their remaining free agents?

My answer: No. At least not yet.

I went into this article thinking yes. Seymour is a solid special teams contributor. He’s done well as a depth corner, too. The Ravens are thin at cornerback until their young drafted duo, Jalyn Armour-Davis and Damarion Williams, make strides. But they’ve brought back Arthur Maulet and signed Ka’dar Hollman. They’re in an okay spot pre-draft at the position.

I want to say yes to Cook, too. He’s a guy I believe has more left in the tank. He seemed to show it when he joined Baltimore last season. But, the Ravens can find value elsewhere. They’ve done an excellent job pulling gold from undrafted rookies in recent years (Gus Edwards, Mitchell). Henry, Hill and eventually Mitchell are an effective trio. And while Mitchell may not be ready until late in the season, I’m confident Henry, Hill and a young prospect back drafted late or plucked from the undrafted crop can offer enough to make due.

Are there any remaining free agents that you would like the Ravens to re-sign? Let us know in the comments below.