Mock Draft Monday Roundup: Projected top-20 pick falls to Ravens in late 1st-round

In the latest mock drafts, some analysts foresee the Baltimore Ravens landing a consensus elite prospect at their biggest position of need who could be an immediate replacement for right tackle Morgan Moses, compete to start at guard and be the eventual successor to Ronnie Stanley on the blindside.

The most commonly projected prospects to the Ravens continue to be two former Big 12 standouts at right tackle and left tackle with plenty of alluring size and athleticism.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein [April 2]

No. 30 — Jordan Morgan, OT, Arizona This is a tough spot to project, based upon how the board sits in this simulation. The Ravens could look to move out of Round 1, but if they stick and pick, Morgan offers starting-tackle potential on either side.

NFL.com’s Maurice Jones-Drew [April 4]

No. 30 — Troy Fautanu, OT, Washington Fautanu fits the Ravens’ mold as a physical presence up front. He can step in right away, protect Lamar Jackson and run block for the league’s top rushing attack.

The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman [April 4]

No. 30 — Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma With Morgan Moses gone, Baltimore needs to bolster its front to better protect Lamar Jackson. Houston’s Patrick Paul is another viable option here. Sooners O-line coach Bill Bedenbaugh has tutored plenty of future pros, but the g-foot-8, 322-pound Guyton, who vertical jumped an impressive 34.5 inches at the combine, may be the most talented player he’s ever had. Guyton started only 14 games in college and is a better pass protector than run blocker at this point.

ESPN’s Field Yates [April 3]

No. 30 — Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU

Baltimore will be filling at least one spot along the offensive line in the draft following the trade of Morgan Moses and departure of John Simpson in free agency. In fact, both tackle spots bear monitoring as Ronnie Stanley reworked his deal this offseason and is now scheduled to be a free agent in 2025. Suamataia moves extremely well and can open lanes in space, but he might require some time to develop.

No. 62 — Adisa Isaac, EDGE, Penn State

The Ravens need help at pass-rusher, since Jadeveon Clowney signed in Carolina and Kyle Van Noy is still unsigned. The explosive Isaac had 7.5 sacks last season, and his 16.8% pressure rate ranked seventh in the nation.

The Baltimore Sun’s CJ Doon [April 3]

No. 30 — Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma

There’s always potential for the Ravens to trade down and accumulate more picks, but having a top prospect fall into their laps makes this an easy decision. Guyton is a rare athlete with room to grow who could start at right tackle as a rookie before eventually taking over for Ronnie Stanley on the left side.

No. 62 — Ravens: Xavier Legette, WR, South Carolina

The Ravens said goodbye to Odell Beckham Jr. and Rashod Bateman is entering the final year of his rookie deal, which means receiver is once again a draft priority. The 6-1, 221-pound Legette is not a smooth route runner, but he’s fast, competitive and makes tough catches (only two drops in 2023). He could also return kicks, a bonus after the departure of Devin Duvernay.

CBS Sports’ Josh Edwards [April 6]

No. 30 — Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma Right tackle Morgan Moses was traded to New York. Offensive guard Kevin Zeitler signed with Detroit. Left tackle Ronnie Stanley has battled injuries lately. The Ravens need to find stability, and that could mean using their first-round selection on Moses’ replacement.

CBS Sports’ Tom Fornelli [April 7]

No. 30 — Troy Fautanu, OT, Washington In most years, Troy Fautanu isn’t likely to get past No. 20, but in this draft class, the Ravens could find a potential All-Pro falling into their laps late in the first.

CBS Sports’ Ryan Wilson [April 3]

No. 30 — Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma This make sense; Morgan Moses is now with the Jets, and Tyler Guyton, who was dominant at right tackle for the Sooners last season, slides into the starting job.

CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso [April 3]

No. 30 Braden Fiske, DT, Florida State The Ravens are typically a big measurables team in the draft, and Fiske has very short arms for the interior defensive line. But he’s a freaky athlete and was supremely productive in his final season at Florida State.

CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco [April 2]

No. 30 — Ennis Rakestraw Jr., CB, Missouri The Ravens need to inject some youth into their corner spot. They also lost Ronald Darby to the Jaguars in free agency. Ennis Rakestraw Jr. didn’t test great, but he plays faster than his times.

CBS Sports’ Bryan DeArdo [April 7]

No. 30 — Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma The general consensus is that the Ravens are taking Guyton if he’s still on the board. Guyton allowed no sacks on 355 pass-blocking snaps during his final season at Oklahoma.

Yahoo Sports’ Charles McDonald & Nate Tice [April 5]

No. 30 — Christian Haynes, OG, UConn This might seem like a surprise to some, but Haynes is a stud who is worth this selection. The Ravens desperately need help on the interior, but have run out of traditionally mocked options with the way this mock draft has unfolded. Haynes is a versatile, talented lineman who can block in a variety of run schemes. That works for an offense featuring Lamar Jackson and the newly signed Derrick Henry.

USA Today Sports’ Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz [April 3]

No. 30 — Jordan Morgan, OT, Arizona Always one to keep his eye on value rather than just positional need, Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta might be somewhat boxed in this year by several of his team’s losses in free agency – particularly along the offensive line, which bid farewell to both starting offensive guards as well as right tackle Morgan Moses. Morgan could be a plug-and-play option at any of the vacant spots while still potentially replacing left tackle Ronnie Stanley in the long term.

Fox Sports’ Rob Rang [April 1]

No. 30 — Darius Robinson, EDGE, Missouri The Ravens boasted arguably the most physical defense in the NFL a year ago, but given that the club is replacing several key players and its defensive coordinator, reinforcements will be a priority. Robinson looks and plays like a Raven, boasting a rare package of size, physicality and positional versatility.

CBS Sports’ Josh Edwards [March 28]

No. 30 — Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU Morgan Moses was traded to New York. While Patrick Mekari has the capability of fulfilling that assignment, his value is as a utility lineman that can play a variety of positions in a pinch. The addition of Kingsley Suamataia, who played both left and right tackle for BYU, allows them that flexibility. No. 62 — TJ Tampa, CB, Iowa State No. 93 — Austin Booker, EDGE, Kansas

NFL.com’s Chad Reuter [April 5]

No. 30 — Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma Baltimore’s patience in past drafts has resulted in it finding excellent value late in each round. Guyton would be a perfect Ravens pick in that way, and he meets a need after the Morgan Moses trade and the inconsistent availability of veteran Ronnie Stanley. No. 62 — Jaylen Wright, RB, Tennessee No. 93 — Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State No. 113 — Christian Haynes, OG, UCONN No. 130 — Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, DB, Texas Tech No. 165 — Xavier Thomas, EDGE, Clemson

NFL Spin Zone’s Lou Scataglia [April 7]

No. 30 — Graham Barton, OG, Duke The Ravens lost guard John Simpson in free agency, so right there is a perfect reason to add to the offensive line early in the 2024 NFL Draft. Graham Barton is an athletic freak. No. 62 — Kamren Kinchens, S, Miami With Geno Stone departing for the Bengals of all teams, the Ravens have reason to add to their safety room. Kamren Kinchens had 11 interceptions over the last two seasons and could help lessen the blow from losing Stone and defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald. No. 93 — Austin Booker, EDGE, Kansas Losing Jadaveon Clowney is going to hurt, and the Ravens also don’t have a ton of young talent off the EDGE. Getting a young pass rusher or two in the building during the 2024 NFL Draft is going to be near the top of their list.

Bleacher Nation’s Jennifer Eakins [April 3]

No. 30 — Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma This first pick seems like a fairly easy one to predict, as the Baltimore Ravens traded Morgan Moses to the Jets this offseason. This team usually goes with the best player available over needs, but Guyton fits the bill either way. At 6’8″, 322 pounds, he’s a solid insurance policy if one of their veteran linemen goes down, which happened plenty in 2023. No. 62 — Jonah Elliss, EDGE, Utah Elliss brings a desired blend of physicality and instincts to the position, making him a nightmare for opposing offenses. He boasts a relentless desire to disrupt plays and excels at diagnosing run plays off the edge, exploding into the backfield to create quick stops. This ability to shut down running lanes makes him a valuable asset in any defensive scheme and he’d be a welcome addition to this one. No. 93 — Malachi Corley, WR, Western Kentucky Adding Zay Flowers in the first round last year was a step in the right direction for this offense and a huge boost for Lamar Jackson. However, with Odell Beckham no longer on the team and Rashod Bateman not locked in beyond 2024, wide receiver is among the team’s top holes to fill again this offseason. Corley enters the league as a playmaker and is known for his strong run-after-catch capabilities. He’d give Jackson another weapon right away if he can adapt quickly to NFL play particularly his route running against more sophisticated defenders.

Pro Football Network’s Owain Jones [April 4]

No. 30 — Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson Nate Wiggins is a fluid mover who has smooth footwork and stop-start ability. He has a short area quickness and long speed (running a 4.28 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine) to stick with receivers, which limits separation due to his athletic ability. While he does have some size deficiencies at 6’1” and 173 pounds, he plays with length, twitch, and bend, as well as recognition and awareness. No. 62 — Ricky Pearsall, WR, Florida Ricky Pearsall is a reliable, consistent target who has great athleticism and body contortion to compete at the catch point and make acrobatic catches. With smooth, gliding movement and strong ball tracking, the former Gator gives versatility as an inside/outside option. No. 93 — Dominick Puni, G, Kansas Dominick Puni is a guard prospect who has played at a high level with the Kansas Jayhawks in his three years as a starter. Puni is a versatile, ravaging run blocker with a heavy strength profile and powerful movement skills. No. 113 — Calen Bullock, S, USC No. 130 — Brennan Jackson, EDGE, Washington State No. 165 — Dylan Laube, RB, New Hampshire No. 218 — Jarius Monroe, CB, Tulane No. 228 — Jason Bean, QB, Kansas No. 249 — Joshua Cephus, WR, UTSA

Pro Football Network’s James Fragoza [April 6]

No. 30 — Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas Zay Flowers was an electric addition in the first round last year, but the Ravens would be wise to dip into the WR well again in the 2024 NFL Draft. Adonai Mitchell gives Lamar Jackson a bigger-bodied weapon on the outside that can stretch the field, taking third-level defenders’ eyes off the backfield. No. 62 — Michael Hall Jr., DT, Ohio State Pass-rush specialists on the interior are becoming more commonplace, and Michael Hall Jr. fits the bill. His 6’3″ and 280-pound frame was built to knife through gaps and cross offensive linemen’s faces. No. 93 — Dominick Puni, G, Kansas Dominick Puni was made for Baltimore. His size and power profile translate perfectly to their run-heavy system, and he can even move to tackle in a pinch. No. 113 — Kalen King, CB, Penn State No. 130 — Jaden Hicks, S, Washington State No. 165 — Marist Liufau, LB, Notre Dame No. 218 — Kingsley Eguakun, C, Florida No. 228 — Kendall Milton, RB, Georgia No. 250 — Devron Harper, S, Mercer

Sporting News’ Vinnie Iyer [April 7]

No. 30 — Graham Barton, OT, Duke The Ravens need to get an option for either right tackle or left guard to keep the strength of their offensive line intact after they moved on from Morgan Moses and Kevin Zeitler. Barton is a candidate to be a strong, immediate starter at either position, maybe best suited to dominate inside. No. 62 — Jermaine Burton, WR, Alabama Burton gives the Ravens a classic slot to provide some much-needed youthful depth behind Zay Flowers. No. 93 — Darian Taylor-Demerson, S, Texas Tech The Ravens can target him as the versatile cover man to replace Geno Stone behind Kyle Hamilton and Marcus Williams. No. 113 — DeWayne Carter, DT, Duke No. 130 — Caelen Carson, CB, Wake Forest No. 165 — Jordan Travis, QB, Florida State No. 218 — Jabari Small, RB, Tennessee No. 228 — Trey Taylor, S, Air Force No. 250 — Jacob Monk, C, Duke

