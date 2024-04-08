Mock Draft Monday Roundup: Projected top-20 pick falls to Ravens in late 1st-round

In the latest mock drafts, some analysts foresee the Baltimore Ravens landing a consensus elite prospect at their biggest position of need who could be an immediate replacement for right tackle Morgan Moses, compete to start at guard and be the eventual successor to Ronnie Stanley on the blindside.
The most commonly projected prospects to the Ravens continue to be two former Big 12 standouts at right tackle and left tackle with plenty of alluring size and athleticism.
NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein [April 2]
No. 30 — Jordan Morgan, OT, Arizona
This is a tough spot to project, based upon how the board sits in this simulation. The Ravens could look to move out of Round 1, but if they stick and pick, Morgan offers starting-tackle potential on either side.
NFL.com’s Maurice Jones-Drew [April 4]
No. 30 — Troy Fautanu, OT, Washington
Fautanu fits the Ravens’ mold as a physical presence up front. He can step in right away, protect Lamar Jackson and run block for the league’s top rushing attack.
The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman [April 4]
No. 30 — Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma
With Morgan Moses gone, Baltimore needs to bolster its front to better protect Lamar Jackson. Houston’s Patrick Paul is another viable option here. Sooners O-line coach Bill Bedenbaugh has tutored plenty of future pros, but the g-foot-8, 322-pound Guyton, who vertical jumped an impressive 34.5 inches at the combine, may be the most talented player he’s ever had. Guyton started only 14 games in college and is a better pass protector than run blocker at this point.
ESPN’s Field Yates [April 3]
No. 30 — Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU
Baltimore will be filling at least one spot along the offensive line in the draft following the trade of Morgan Moses and departure of John Simpson in free agency. In fact, both tackle spots bear monitoring as Ronnie Stanley reworked his deal this offseason and is now scheduled to be a free agent in 2025. Suamataia moves extremely well and can open lanes in space, but he might require some time to develop.
No. 62 — Adisa Isaac, EDGE, Penn State
The Ravens need help at pass-rusher, since Jadeveon Clowney signed in Carolina and Kyle Van Noy is still unsigned. The explosive Isaac had 7.5 sacks last season, and his 16.8% pressure rate ranked seventh in the nation.
The Baltimore Sun’s CJ Doon [April 3]
No. 30 — Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma
There’s always potential for the Ravens to trade down and accumulate more picks, but having a top prospect fall into their laps makes this an easy decision. Guyton is a rare athlete with room to grow who could start at right tackle as a rookie before eventually taking over for Ronnie Stanley on the left side.
No. 62 — Ravens: Xavier Legette, WR, South Carolina
The Ravens said goodbye to Odell Beckham Jr. and Rashod Bateman is entering the final year of his rookie deal, which means receiver is once again a draft priority. The 6-1, 221-pound Legette is not a smooth route runner, but he’s fast, competitive and makes tough catches (only two drops in 2023). He could also return kicks, a bonus after the departure of Devin Duvernay.
CBS Sports’ Josh Edwards [April 6]
No. 30 — Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma
Right tackle Morgan Moses was traded to New York. Offensive guard Kevin Zeitler signed with Detroit. Left tackle Ronnie Stanley has battled injuries lately. The Ravens need to find stability, and that could mean using their first-round selection on Moses’ replacement.
CBS Sports’ Tom Fornelli [April 7]
No. 30 — Troy Fautanu, OT, Washington
In most years, Troy Fautanu isn’t likely to get past No. 20, but in this draft class, the Ravens could find a potential All-Pro falling into their laps late in the first.
CBS Sports’ Ryan Wilson [April 3]
No. 30 — Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma
This make sense; Morgan Moses is now with the Jets, and Tyler Guyton, who was dominant at right tackle for the Sooners last season, slides into the starting job.
CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso [April 3]
No. 30 Braden Fiske, DT, Florida State
The Ravens are typically a big measurables team in the draft, and Fiske has very short arms for the interior defensive line. But he’s a freaky athlete and was supremely productive in his final season at Florida State.
CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco [April 2]
No. 30 — Ennis Rakestraw Jr., CB, Missouri
The Ravens need to inject some youth into their corner spot. They also lost Ronald Darby to the Jaguars in free agency. Ennis Rakestraw Jr. didn’t test great, but he plays faster than his times.
CBS Sports’ Bryan DeArdo [April 7]
No. 30 — Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma
The general consensus is that the Ravens are taking Guyton if he’s still on the board. Guyton allowed no sacks on 355 pass-blocking snaps during his final season at Oklahoma.
Yahoo Sports’ Charles McDonald & Nate Tice [April 5]
No. 30 — Christian Haynes, OG, UConn
This might seem like a surprise to some, but Haynes is a stud who is worth this selection. The Ravens desperately need help on the interior, but have run out of traditionally mocked options with the way this mock draft has unfolded. Haynes is a versatile, talented lineman who can block in a variety of run schemes. That works for an offense featuring Lamar Jackson and the newly signed Derrick Henry.
USA Today Sports’ Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz [April 3]
No. 30 — Jordan Morgan, OT, Arizona
Always one to keep his eye on value rather than just positional need, Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta might be somewhat boxed in this year by several of his team’s losses in free agency – particularly along the offensive line, which bid farewell to both starting offensive guards as well as right tackle Morgan Moses. Morgan could be a plug-and-play option at any of the vacant spots while still potentially replacing left tackle Ronnie Stanley in the long term.
Fox Sports’ Rob Rang [April 1]
No. 30 — Darius Robinson, EDGE, Missouri
The Ravens boasted arguably the most physical defense in the NFL a year ago, but given that the club is replacing several key players and its defensive coordinator, reinforcements will be a priority. Robinson looks and plays like a Raven, boasting a rare package of size, physicality and positional versatility.
CBS Sports’ Josh Edwards [March 28]
No. 30 — Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU
Morgan Moses was traded to New York. While Patrick Mekari has the capability of fulfilling that assignment, his value is as a utility lineman that can play a variety of positions in a pinch. The addition of Kingsley Suamataia, who played both left and right tackle for BYU, allows them that flexibility.
No. 62 — TJ Tampa, CB, Iowa State
No. 93 — Austin Booker, EDGE, Kansas
NFL.com’s Chad Reuter [April 5]
No. 30 — Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma
Baltimore’s patience in past drafts has resulted in it finding excellent value late in each round. Guyton would be a perfect Ravens pick in that way, and he meets a need after the Morgan Moses trade and the inconsistent availability of veteran Ronnie Stanley.
No. 62 — Jaylen Wright, RB, Tennessee
No. 93 — Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State
No. 113 — Christian Haynes, OG, UCONN
No. 130 — Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, DB, Texas Tech
No. 165 — Xavier Thomas, EDGE, Clemson
NFL Spin Zone’s Lou Scataglia [April 7]
No. 30 — Graham Barton, OG, Duke
The Ravens lost guard John Simpson in free agency, so right there is a perfect reason to add to the offensive line early in the 2024 NFL Draft. Graham Barton is an athletic freak.
No. 62 — Kamren Kinchens, S, Miami
With Geno Stone departing for the Bengals of all teams, the Ravens have reason to add to their safety room. Kamren Kinchens had 11 interceptions over the last two seasons and could help lessen the blow from losing Stone and defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald.
No. 93 — Austin Booker, EDGE, Kansas
Losing Jadaveon Clowney is going to hurt, and the Ravens also don’t have a ton of young talent off the EDGE. Getting a young pass rusher or two in the building during the 2024 NFL Draft is going to be near the top of their list.
Bleacher Nation’s Jennifer Eakins [April 3]
No. 30 — Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma
This first pick seems like a fairly easy one to predict, as the Baltimore Ravens traded Morgan Moses to the Jets this offseason. This team usually goes with the best player available over needs, but Guyton fits the bill either way. At 6’8″, 322 pounds, he’s a solid insurance policy if one of their veteran linemen goes down, which happened plenty in 2023.
No. 62 — Jonah Elliss, EDGE, Utah
Elliss brings a desired blend of physicality and instincts to the position, making him a nightmare for opposing offenses. He boasts a relentless desire to disrupt plays and excels at diagnosing run plays off the edge, exploding into the backfield to create quick stops. This ability to shut down running lanes makes him a valuable asset in any defensive scheme and he’d be a welcome addition to this one.
No. 93 — Malachi Corley, WR, Western Kentucky
Adding Zay Flowers in the first round last year was a step in the right direction for this offense and a huge boost for Lamar Jackson. However, with Odell Beckham no longer on the team and Rashod Bateman not locked in beyond 2024, wide receiver is among the team’s top holes to fill again this offseason. Corley enters the league as a playmaker and is known for his strong run-after-catch capabilities. He’d give Jackson another weapon right away if he can adapt quickly to NFL play particularly his route running against more sophisticated defenders.
Pro Football Network’s Owain Jones [April 4]
No. 30 — Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson
Nate Wiggins is a fluid mover who has smooth footwork and stop-start ability. He has a short area quickness and long speed (running a 4.28 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine) to stick with receivers, which limits separation due to his athletic ability. While he does have some size deficiencies at 6’1” and 173 pounds, he plays with length, twitch, and bend, as well as recognition and awareness.
No. 62 — Ricky Pearsall, WR, Florida
Ricky Pearsall is a reliable, consistent target who has great athleticism and body contortion to compete at the catch point and make acrobatic catches. With smooth, gliding movement and strong ball tracking, the former Gator gives versatility as an inside/outside option.
No. 93 — Dominick Puni, G, Kansas
Dominick Puni is a guard prospect who has played at a high level with the Kansas Jayhawks in his three years as a starter. Puni is a versatile, ravaging run blocker with a heavy strength profile and powerful movement skills.
No. 113 — Calen Bullock, S, USC
No. 130 — Brennan Jackson, EDGE, Washington State
No. 165 — Dylan Laube, RB, New Hampshire
No. 218 — Jarius Monroe, CB, Tulane
No. 228 — Jason Bean, QB, Kansas
No. 249 — Joshua Cephus, WR, UTSA
Pro Football Network’s James Fragoza [April 6]
No. 30 — Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas
Zay Flowers was an electric addition in the first round last year, but the Ravens would be wise to dip into the WR well again in the 2024 NFL Draft. Adonai Mitchell gives Lamar Jackson a bigger-bodied weapon on the outside that can stretch the field, taking third-level defenders’ eyes off the backfield.
No. 62 — Michael Hall Jr., DT, Ohio State
Pass-rush specialists on the interior are becoming more commonplace, and Michael Hall Jr. fits the bill. His 6’3″ and 280-pound frame was built to knife through gaps and cross offensive linemen’s faces.
No. 93 — Dominick Puni, G, Kansas
Dominick Puni was made for Baltimore. His size and power profile translate perfectly to their run-heavy system, and he can even move to tackle in a pinch.
No. 113 — Kalen King, CB, Penn State
No. 130 — Jaden Hicks, S, Washington State
No. 165 — Marist Liufau, LB, Notre Dame
No. 218 — Kingsley Eguakun, C, Florida
No. 228 — Kendall Milton, RB, Georgia
No. 250 — Devron Harper, S, Mercer
Sporting News’ Vinnie Iyer [April 7]
No. 30 — Graham Barton, OT, Duke
The Ravens need to get an option for either right tackle or left guard to keep the strength of their offensive line intact after they moved on from Morgan Moses and Kevin Zeitler. Barton is a candidate to be a strong, immediate starter at either position, maybe best suited to dominate inside.
No. 62 — Jermaine Burton, WR, Alabama
Burton gives the Ravens a classic slot to provide some much-needed youthful depth behind Zay Flowers.
No. 93 — Darian Taylor-Demerson, S, Texas Tech
The Ravens can target him as the versatile cover man to replace Geno Stone behind Kyle Hamilton and Marcus Williams.
No. 113 — DeWayne Carter, DT, Duke
No. 130 — Caelen Carson, CB, Wake Forest
No. 165 — Jordan Travis, QB, Florida State
No. 218 — Jabari Small, RB, Tennessee
No. 228 — Trey Taylor, S, Air Force
No. 250 — Jacob Monk, C, Duke
The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec [April 5]
No. 44 — Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU (trade back with Las Vegas Raiders)
Suamataia is big (6-foot-4, 329 pounds), athletic for a guy his size and has experience playing right and left tackle. He has the necessary footwork and physical traits to perform in different blocking schemes. There are questions about how high his ceiling is, and there are things he’ll need to work on, but the Ravens believe they have one of the best offensive line coaches in Joe D’Alessandris and they’ll have confidence they can get the most out of Suamataia.
No. 62 — Max Melton, CB, Rutgers
Melton, a fast-rising prospect, has so many traits the Ravens look for in corners. He offers size and length at 5-foot-11 and 187 pounds. He can run (he was timed at 4.39 in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine). He has ball skills (eight college interceptions, four fumble recoveries and 22 pass breakups). He can play both outside and in the slot. He’s also a skilled special teams performer, having blocked four kicks in college. That he had a great Senior Bowl week, which the Ravens put a lot of stock in, is icing on the cake.
No. 77 — Ja’Lynn Polk, WR, Washington
Polk is projected as a Day 2 guy after a breakout final college season in which he had 69 catches for 1,159 yards, averaged 16.8 yards per reception and scored 10 touchdowns. He’s not a burner, but he has good hands and a wide catch radius. He plays to his size at 6-foot-1 and 203 pounds, and he’s adept at snagging jump balls and making contested catches. He’d help diversify a wide receiver corps that lacks size and jump-ball ability.
No. 93 — Dominick Puni, G, Kansas
Puni, who spent four seasons at Central Missouri before finishing at Kansas, played tackle for part of his college career but projects as a guard at the next level. Puni is well-built at 6-foot-5 and 314 pounds and has very good feet for a big man. His pass blocking is ahead of his run blocking, but the total package and his experience suggest he’ll be ready to compete for a starting job from the jump.
No. 113 — Trey Benson, RB, Florida State
Benson is a big back at 6 feet, 216 pounds, but he also registered a 4.39 40-yard dash time at the NFL combine. He’s hard to bring down and improved as a pass catcher and in blitz pickup during his time at Florida State. He didn’t get a heavy workload, so he doesn’t have the wear and tear on his body like other running back prospects. That should matter to a Ravens team that has had trouble keeping running backs healthy. Benson is projected to go in the third round, but so many running backs are grouped together that a few of them are bound to slide.
No. 130 — Malik Mustapha, S, Wake Forest
At 5-foot-10, 209 pounds, Mustapha lacks ideal size and length, but he plays with physicality and aggression and is a strong tackler. He fits the profile of a special teams standout who will develop into a reliable No. 3 safety.
No. 165 — Javon Solomon, OLB, Troy
Solomon would be a high-upside pick by an organization that has found Day 3 pass-rushing gems before. He’s undersized at 6-foot-1 and 246 pounds, and there will be questions about the level of competition he faced in college, but it’s hard to quibble with the production. He had 33 sacks and 49 1/2 tackles for loss in his college career, and he led the FBS with 16 sacks last year. He’d be a nice developmental pass rusher for Chuck Smith to mold.
No. 218 — Jordan Jefferson, DL, LSU
Jefferson (6-foot-3, 313 pounds) had very modest college production at West Virginia and then LSU, totaling 90 tackles and six sacks over five seasons. But his quick first step and physical ability make him a worthwhile late-round flier.
No. 228 — Michael Barrett, ILB, Michigan
Barrett played a ton of football in Ann Arbor, and while he lacks prototypical size (5-foot-11, 233 pounds) and explosiveness for an NFL inside linebacker, he plays with impressive physicality and effort — and he has extensive special teams experience.
No. 250 — Lideatrick Griffin, WR/RS, Mississippi State
Griffin (5-foot-10, 181 pounds) is a slot receiver who put up decent college numbers, finishing last season with 50 catches for 658 yards and four touchdowns. It’s his ability as a kick returner, though, that puts him on Baltimore’s radar. He was one of the most dangerous returners in college football, averaging over 30 yards per kick return over his career and scoring two touchdowns. With Devin Duvernay, a Pro Bowl returner, now in Jacksonville, the Ravens will need to settle on a new return man this summer.
