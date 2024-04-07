Ravens potential plug-and-play prospects: Edge defenders

Aside from first-round wide receiver Zay Flowers who quickly established himself as a starter and broke multiple franchise records during a standout rookie campaign, the Baltimore Ravens 2023 rookie class mostly consisted of developmental prospects who are now primed to be in line or compete for starting positions.

With all the notable losses they’ve suffered through free agency as several key cogs from last year’s team have signed elsewhere, their 2024 draft class won’t be afforded the same luxury. This year’s incoming crop of first-year players will be expected to contribute as a starter or in a vital role as a heavy rotational piece.

With the sizable contracts they are currently paying, the most notable being two-time MVP-winning quarterback Lamar Jackson and most All-Pro defensive tackle Justin Madubuike, the Ravens need to target prospects who they can plug in and play right away at positions of need because they will be more reliant on younger talent than ever before.

The first position group to be broken down in this short article series is edge defender. The Ravens re-signed 10-year veteran Kyle Van Noy to a two-year deal but he just turned 33 years old and they are otherwise poised to be very young at the position. Here are potential plug-and-play prospects the General Manager Eric DeCosta could target and get immediate contributions from.

Laiatu Latu, UCLA

The former Bruin is the most ready-to-plug-and-play prospect at the position in this entire draft with how technically sound and proficient he is as a pass rusher and how complete and well-rounded his game is overall. Latu already possesses a vast pass-rush move repertoire coming into the league and has the highest floor of any edge defender in this year’s crop. He has violent and active hands at the point of attack when shedding blocks and great instincts to snuff out screens and make plays in underneath coverage. In 2023, he recorded career highs in tackles (49), tackles for loss (21.5), sacks (13), pass breakups (2), forced fumbles (2) and interceptions (2).

Laiatu Latu dropping into coverage, reading the QB, and making a play.



pic.twitter.com/vMLq0oPA4V — SCOUTD (@scoutdnfl) April 3, 2024

It will likely take a miracle for Latu to last all the way until the Ravens are on the clock in the first round at No. 30 overall. But, if he slips outside of the top 20 due to some concerns over his injury history and lack of rare athleticism or desirable measurables, the possibility of trading up could become too alluring for DeCosta to not entertain or explore.

Jared Verse, Florida State

The former Seminole is the second most plug-and-play-ready prospect in this entire class who is a well-rounded pass rusher and capable of contributing and even starting right away. He has an explosive burst off the line, great bend around the edge and his strength and power at the point of attack is evident with his hands on almost every play. When deploying a bull rush, his speed-to-power is devastating; as is his inside moves he uses to beat tackles on his way to crushing opposing quarterbacks or flushing them out of the pocket. In 2023, he recorded nine sacks for the second year in a row to go along with 41 total tackles, including 12.5 for a loss, three batted passes, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

Florida State edge Jared Verse is strong enough to make left tackles sack their own quarterback pic.twitter.com/SozJCYPgFb — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 27, 2024

Once projected to be a top 10 pick in way-too-early mock drafts last year, Verse is projected to come off the board anywhere from the middle of the first round to the mid-20s. While the likelihood of him falling to No. 30 overall is not high, the Ravens might have a better shot at being able to jump up and get him in the 20s than they do at getting Latu.

Darius Robinson, Missouri

The former Tiger is one of the most versatile pass rushers in this year’s draft with how he can dominate and apply pressure off the edge as well as inside over guards or inside shade of tackles. His impressive length, power and quick twitch make him a menace at the point of attack because he can keep the hands of blockers off of him with a long-arm move before tossing them aside like a ragdoll or bulldozing through them on his way to the quarterback. After playing inside during his first four years in college, he broke out in 2023 once he got a chance to rush off the edge predominantly. Robinson capitalized on the opportunity and recorded career highs in sacks (8.5), tackles for loss (14) and total tackles (43).

Keep an eye out for Darius Robinson, defensive lineman out of Missouri



Tough, hard-nosed EDGE/DT who plays multiple positions and stops the run with a red-hot motor

Doesn't have a fully developed pass rush plan

Elite level size, length and versatility on the defensive line pic.twitter.com/Ex7TRNpsDS — MRCROCKPOT (@mrcrockpot) March 30, 2024

Unlike Latu or Verse who could be long gone before the Ravens are on the clock in the first round, Robinson is the most likely of the top three plug-and-play prospects who they could land if they just stick and pick at No. 30 overall. He has been linked to them in a multitude of mock drafts and dominated at the 2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl which is a talent pool they regularly pull from multiple times in the draft each year.

Bralen Trice, Washington

The former Huskie is another well-rounded prospect at the position in this year’s crop who isn’t the most skilled edge defender but showed a penchant for making big plays for stops at the most clutch moments while in college. Some of the best games and dominant reps from his senior season came against some of the top tackles prospects in this year’s class including projected top-15 pick Taliese Fuaga of Oregon State and Jordan Morgan of Arizona. His motor never ceases and when he doesn’t get home, the consistent pressure he generates sets up his teammates for success. In 2023, he rarely came off the field for the Huskies on their run to the national championship and recorded seven sacks, 11.5 tackles for loss, a career-high 49 total tackles, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

It’s been a monster 4 game stretch from #Washington EDGE Bralen Trice, who added 2.5 TFLs and a sack against Oregon State on Saturday.



Doesn’t always get home but the pressure/chaos he creates in the backfield goes beyond the stat sheet; helped cause an INT in the 3rd quarter. pic.twitter.com/VCrDcsXB7i — Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) November 20, 2023

Trice was once being projected to the Ravens as a potential first-round option early on in the pre-draft process but after he dropped a lot of weight and underwhelmed at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, he likely won’t hear his name called on Day 1. Nevertheless, he’d be an ideal target and fit for the Ravens on Day 2 and even though he likely be a consistent double-digit sack merchant, they value pressures more than sacks which aligns with his strengths as a pass rusher.

Marshawn Kneeland, Western Michigan

The former Bronco is another versatile pass rusher of a similar elk to Robinson who can line up and wreak havoc from inside and on the edge. Overwhelming power is the name of his game and he plays with heavy hands and impressive strength at the point of attack. Kneeland can penetrate like a three-technique and shed blocks to track down ball carriers at or behind the line of scrimmage with ferocious backside pursuit. In 2023, he recorded a career-high 57 total tackles including 7.5 for a loss, tied his career-high in sacks with 4.5 and forced two fumbles.

.@WMU_Football @MKneeland99 caught my attention right away on games first play. Lots to enjoy including lots of violence. ❤️❤️❤️ #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/ShnJupCMLq — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) April 1, 2024

Kneeland is viewed as a lock to come off the board on Day 2 in the second or third round where he could be a viable option for the Ravens at either No. 62 or 93 overall. He also attended and stood out at the Senior Bowl this year and has been popular compared to former Raven and three-time Pro Bowler Za’Darius Smith so he’ll definitely be on their radar as the draft unfolds.

Chris Braswell, Alabama

The former member of the Crimson Tide is one of the best situational pass-rush prospects in this year’s draft class. While he would be a liability against the run as a rookie, his explosive burst and array of pass-rush moves would provide immediate juice off the edge on obvious passing downs. He was the Robin to projected top 15 pick Dallas Turner’s Batman last year after Will Anderson departed to the NFL and had a breakout senior season. In 2023, Braswell recorded career highs in sacks (8.5), total tackles (42), tackles for loss (10.5), forced fumbles (three) and returned his first career interception for a touchdown.

#Alabama EDGE Chris Braswell. 6’3 257.



• Technique machine. (Looks like sled work).

• Versatile pass rush repertoire.

• Stout against the run + setting edges.

• Consistently wins hand wars. Hands to chest.

• 8 sacks. 10.5 TFL’s. 3 FF’s. FR. INT. TD. In ‘23. pic.twitter.com/AeJMMH69ej — Kyron Samuels (@kyronsamuels) February 21, 2024

Braswell is also a Day 2 lock who could come off the board as high as the early second round, so he’d either be a trade-back option or a tremendous value at Nos. 62 or 93 overall. The Ravens play from ahead more than any other team in the league so having more pass rushers who can pin their ears back and go hunt in the second half of games will help them close better and avoid blowing leads.