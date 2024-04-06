Ravens & Orioles combine to donate $10 million to Baltimore Community Foundation’s Key Bridge Emergency Fund

The Baltimore Ravens and Baltimore Orioles are donating a combined $10 million to the Baltimore Community Foundation’s Maryland Tough Baltimore Strong Key Bridge Fund with each professional sports franchise contributing a matching $5 million, respectively.

We have combined with the @Orioles to donate $10 million to the Baltimore Community Foundation’s Key Bridge Emergency Fund.



More on the donation: https://t.co/C34FTI9PxE pic.twitter.com/fPyHxmxYYA — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 5, 2024

In the wake of the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse late last month, the Maryland Tough Baltimore Strong Key Bridge Fund was established to help families, port workers, first responders, small businesses and communities who were affected by the March 26 tragedy recover and remain resilient. The donations assist the efforts in the healing process throughout the region whether it is responding to a call of aid or memorializing loved ones who were lost. All relief efforts are being coordinated with those of the Foundation’s strategic partners.

“Our heartfelt condolences are with the victims of this tragedy and their families,” Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti said in a statement. “We are thankful to our first responders for their bravery and tireless work. The Ravens are honored to support the Francis Scott Key Bridge recovery efforts and affected Maryland families and businesses. We are confident that Baltimore and Maryland will keep displaying tremendous spirit and strength during this time of great need.”

“The resiliency of our city has once again been sorely tested,” Orioles owner and Baltimore native, David M. Rubenstein said in a statement. “Under the leadership of Governor Wes Moore, and in collaboration with the Ravens, the Orioles offer this contribution to support those who keep our city, our state, and our country in business.”

Anyone interested in providing additional support and relief to the Baltimore Community Foundation’s Key Bridge can donate here.