Report: Wide receiver Deonte Harty visiting the Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens have already hosted a couple of free agent wide receivers for visits early in the offseason. Both Michael Gallup and Josh Reynolds visited the team in March, before the latter then signed a contract with the Denver Broncos.

According to The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec, wide receiver Deonte Harty can be added to that list as he visits the Ravens on Friday.

Former Bills WR and return man Deonte Harty is visiting the Ravens today. He is a Baltimore native. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) April 5, 2024

Harty, 26, is a Baltimore native, as. He attended Archbishop Curley High School before playing collegiate football at Assumption University, where he set an NCAA all-division record with 14 combined punt and kick return touchdowns.

He was signed as an undrafted free agent in 2019 by the New Orleans Saints and played four seasons there before joining the Buffalo Bills in 2023. Harty’s most productive season as a receiver came in 2021, where he caught 36 passes for 570 yards and three touchdowns. His career totals are 79 receptions, 943 yards and five touchdowns.

The 5-foot-6 wideout has primarily made his mark on special teams as a return specialist, just as he did in college. Harty had a 53-yard punt return touchdown for the Saints during his rookie season and scored a 96-yard return touchdown last season with the Bills. For his career, he’s averaging 25.2 yards per kickoff return as well.

DEONTE HARDY 95 YARD PUNT RETURN TOUCHDOWN FOR THE BILLS OH MY ‼️‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/7gAWmRtPQI — Lukas (@TGNWrestling) January 8, 2024

For the Ravens, Harty could add another speed threat to the wide receiver room and help offset the loss of Devin Duvernay, who signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars last month. Duvernay was selected to two Pro Bowls and named first-team All-Pro as a return man during his four seasons with the Ravens.