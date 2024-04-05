Report: Ravens hosted Washington offensive tackle Troy Fautanu for Top-30 visit

With the draft just weeks away, the Baltimore Ravens continue their due diligence on a number of prospects. They’ve already hosted a pair of wide receivers for Top-30 draft visits in Texas’ Xavier Worthy and Western Kentucky’s Malachi Corley last month.

Earlier this week, they added a high-end offensive tackle to that list. According to Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz, the Ravens hosted Washington’s Troy Fautanu on Wednesday, just one day before he visited with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Washington LT Troy Fautanu had a top 30 visit with the #Ravens yesterday, per source. https://t.co/74QYCTTrx1 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 4, 2024

Fautanu has risen up draft boards in recent weeks following an impressive performance at the NFL Scouting Combine in late February. He’s a consensus top-ranked offensive tackle prospect behind Notre Dame’s Joe Alt and has been mocked as a potential Top-15 pick by some analysts.

Given his apparent posture as a potential mid-to-late first-round pick, the likelihood of the Ravens landing him at No. 30 overall does not appear likely. However, there’s always instances of a highly-ranked prospect sliding in the first round and there’s no harm in hosting a prospect that may ultimately be out of a team’s reach.

Fautanu would check a lot of boxes for the Ravens and fit a positional need. While he played left tackle for Washington, who made the national championship game this past season, his high-level athleticism should translate to either flank of the offensive line at the NFL level.