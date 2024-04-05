Ravens News 4/5: KVN Reunion

Brian Wacker, The Baltimore Sun

Outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy is returning to Baltimore, the team announced Thursday. The deal is for two years and reportedly worth $9 million with up to $1 million in additional incentives, according to NFL Network. Van Noy’s return should help bolster what is an otherwise young and somewhat unproven outside linebacker group that includes Oweh, Ojabo, Tavius Robinson and Malik Hamm. Last season, he was third on the team in sacks, behind defensive tackle Justin Madubuike and Clowney, and a significant contributor to a defense that led the NFL in sacks, takeaways and points allowed per game. Van Noy had 48 total pressures and a 14.7% pass rush win rate, per Pro Football Focus, which ranked 29th in the league among qualifying edge rushers, along with 30 tackles, including nine for loss, four passes defended and two forced fumbles, including a strip-sack.

As he liked to put it, Kyle Van Noy balled off the couch last season. This year, he’s fetched a multi-year deal less than a month into free agency. Van Noy, who turned 33 last week, routinely talked about how his age was just a number and the league was sleeping on 30-plus-year-old pass rushers. He proved it on the field and will look to continue to do so again, this time with the benefit of a full offseason with a team and familiarity with the Ravens’ scheme. After a nearly four-year run in New England where he won two Super Bowls, Van Noy bounced between four different teams (Dolphins, Patriots again, Chargers, Ravens) the past four seasons. Now he’ll have a longer stay in Baltimore after a highly successful Year 1.

Nick Faria, Pro Football Network

“I get a text message from (general manager) Eric DeCosta,” Humphrey explained on the Punch Line Podcast. “He said, ‘I’m talking to your boy…the King. Do not mess up what I’m doing.’” How Derrick Henry Fits With the Ravens’ Offense Despite losing starters like John Simpson, Kevin Zeitler, and Morgan Moses during the offseason, the Ravens were uniquely prepared to bring in a player like Henry to the roster. In his heyday, the former Heisman Trophy-winning running back was considered one of the greatest power runners in league history. Henry led the league in rushing in back-to-back seasons during 2019 and 2020. Henry is coming off another 1,000-yard season in 2023, but he is 30 years old and has over 2,000 carries. That combination usually means the end for most other running backs, but Henry’s size and strength could help provide some help to a Ravens offense that used multiple running backs throughout the 2024 season. It’s why Henry’s two-year deal might not just be the best thing for the Ravens, but for the talented running back himself. Especially when considering he’s now paired with an elite running quarterback like two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson.

Joe Serpico, PressBox

In our first scenario, the Ravens go with a cornerback as the 30th pick. The Ravens do not have much depth behind starters Marlon Humphrey and Brandon Stephens, so finding a future starter in the first round makes sense. Who could be available in the first round? • Nate Wiggins, Clemson • Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama • Ennis Rakestraw Jr., Missouri • Kamari Lassiter, Georgia The Ravens are too far back in the draft to land Cooper DeJean, Quinyon Mitchell and Terrion Arnold, all of whom are likely to be top-20 picks. Wiggins might be out of range as well, but the latter three should all be in play. What could the Ravens draft hypothetically look like in this scenario? Round 1, Pick 30: Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama Round 2, Pick 62: Blake Fisher, OT, Notre Dame Round 3, Pick 93: Austin Booker, EDGE, Kansas Round 4, Pick 113 (from NYJ): Jamari Thrash, WR, Louisville Round 4, Pick 130: Marshawn Lloyd, RB, Southern California Round 5, Pick 165: Myles Murphy, DL, North Carolina Round 6, Pick 218: Trey Taylor, S, Air Force Round 7, Pick 228 (from NYJ): Jarius Monroe, CB, Tulane Round 7, Pick 250: Jordan Magee, LB, Temple

Bruce Feldman, The Athletic