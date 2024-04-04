Ravens re-sign outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy to a two-year deal

The Ravens’ void at pass rusher is filled once more as they bring back one of their veterans.

First reported by ESPN’s Pat McAfee and confirmed shortly thereafter by the Baltimore Ravens, outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy has agreed to re-sign with the Ravens on a two-year, $9 million deal.

BREAKING NEWS: @KVN_03 is BACK with the Baltimore Ravens on a two year deal #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/hf5vkO6bgy — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 4, 2024

“He seemingly loved he culture, loved the team, loved everything about being a Raven quickly, now he will have another two years doing as such,” McAfee said on “The Pat McAfee Show.” “He had a great season for them. I think he made a lot of big plays late too which I think a lot of Ravens fans got endeared to the Mormon Monster.”

Despite not joining the team until late September, Van Noy was able to quickly acclimate himself to the scheme and locker room. In 14 games, he joined a contingent of post-August veterans who had a career year with the Ravens, generating nine sacks, nine quarterback hits, nine tackles for loss, four pass breakups and two forced fumbles.

.@KVN_03 gets the sack and forced fumble @B_Washington96 recovers❗



Tune in on ABC/ESPN! pic.twitter.com/viDlaaIuO6 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 6, 2024

Retaining Van Noy ensures the Ravens will be returning two of their top three leaders in sacks from last season when their defense led the entire league with 60. They franchise tagged and extended Pro Bowl defensive tackle Justin Madubuike who led the team with 13 but lost three-time Pro Bowl outside linebacker and his fellow 10-year veteran, Jadeveon Clowney in free agency after he signed a two-year deal with Carolina Panthers last week.

The Ravens were slated to have an edge defender depth chart featuring no player with more than three years of NFL experience prior to this move and now they can head into the 2024 NFL Draft without it being as big of a need. They still have 2021 first-rounder Odafe Oweh and 2022 second-round David Ojabo returning who are expected to be significant contributors this upcoming season.