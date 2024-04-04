Broncos reportedly sign center Sam Mustipher

According to The Denver Post’s Parker Gabriel, free agent center Sam Mustipher has signed with the Denver Broncos.

Mustipher, 27, signed with the Ravens last offseason after a few middling years as the starting center for the Chicago Bears.

Originally, Mustipher was placed on the Ravens’ practice squad after being released during the initial 53-man roster assembly. Not long after, Mustipher was elevated to the active roster in Week 1. He became crucial to their season a week later as starting center Tyler Linderbaum suffered an ankle injury and was ruled out against the Cincinnati Bengals for Week 2.

Mustipher filled in for Linderbaum with great success, stone-walling the Bengals pass rushers and earning the third-highest pass-blocking grade of any center in Week 2, per Pro Football Focus. The performance earned Mustipher a season-long signing to the active roster as Baltimore wasted no time risking another team poaching him off their practice squad.

Mustipher filled in once more in Week 3, but it wasn’t the perfect contest he delivered a week prior. He delivered a bad snap to Lamar Jackson on third down, ceasing another aggravating drive against the Indianapolis Colts.

By Week 4, Linderbaum returned and Mustipher was relegated to his backup role for the remainder of the 2023 season.

Now, the Owings Mills, Md. native heads to Denver and will contend for the starting role beside former Ravens offensive guard Ben Powers.