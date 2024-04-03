Ravens News 4/3: Draft Watch

“When free agency started, [the Ravens] were No. 1 on my radar because they had been showing love since the trade deadline,” Henry said on The Pivot podcast hosted by former NFL players Ryan Clark, Fred Taylor, and Channing Crowder. “I knew that once free agency started, I wanted to work something out if we could — even though I’m living in Dallas and Dallas being a perfect situation as well because we lived there and wouldn’t have to move. “At the same time, Ravens, the history of it, and then talking to Ray [Lewis] at the Pro Bowl, his passion about the organization, his impact there and how he talked about it, I was like,’ If I’m not in Tennessee or I don’t get to go to Dallas, I’d love to be a Raven.’ I’m glad it worked out.” “I’m happy I’m going somewhere where they’re hungry for it and they’re right on the cusp,” Henry said. “They’re always in the conversation, and I know Lamar wants one really bad, so I ain’t going somewhere where the expectation is just, ‘we’re gonna see what’s going to happen, let’s make the playoffs and try and make some noise.’ “They’re trying to win it. And being so close and losing that [AFC championship] game to Kansas City, I know they’re hungry, I know they’re going to come in with the right mindset and let’s get to it.” “I’m ready to come in and be that added piece to it to help spring them forward any way I can, helping Lamar and taking some of the pressure off him in any way,” Henry said. “The big thing is being around some dawgs. I’m excited for the opportunity.

Jamison Hensley & Matt Miller, ESPN

Baltimore Ravens Top three needs: OL, OLB, CB. The Ravens need to replace three starters on the offensive line. Pro Bowl right guard Kevin Zeitler signed with the Lions, left guard John Simpson went to the Jets and right tackle Morgan Moses got traded to the Jets. This is a massive void because that trio accounted for 2,938 snaps last season. “Fortunately, this is a deep draft class, as well, so we’ll have a lot of different options in different rounds [and] players that we like at the offensive line position,” Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said. On defense, the top priority is outside linebacker. The Ravens lost Jadeveon Clowney in free agency and have yet to re-sign Kyle Van Noy. That duo combined for 18.5 sacks. Prospect to fill a need outside Round 1: Khyree Jackson, CB, Oregon. The Ravens historically love tall corners, and Jackson has a 6-foot-4 frame with excellent length, timing and physicality to bully wide receivers.

Joe Serpico, PressBox

Darius Robinson Height: 6-foot-5 Weight: 285 pounds Strengths: Has a high motor that Ravens will covet; played defensive line early in career before switch to the edge his senior season; that flexibility will make him a chess piece along the line; moves decent for a man of his size; terrific in the run game, shedding blockers and running down ball carriers; his power will overwhelm some offensive linemen. Weakness: He relies on his power too often, lacking any true pass-rush skills; lacks the elite first step off the line which allows linemen to get hands on him; change of direction is a concern. NFL Player Comparison: Rashan Gary Draft Projection: Late Day 1 — Day 2 Robinson would slide into the Ravens’ rotation along the defensive line to take the vacated roles of Clowney and Van Noy. He would be a great fit at defensive end alongside Justin Madubuike, giving Baltimore two standouts up front. He is strictly a down lineman, so he makes more sense at end than one of the outside linebacker positions. He is not a player you want to see dropping into coverage. The Ravens need the cheap talent up front after signing Madubuike to a massive deal. They have to make a decision on Oweh’s fifth-year option, and it’s hard to imagine them exercising that at this stage. Michael Pierce and Brent Urban are getting up there in age, and they’ve gotten very little from Ojabo. Robinson fits the mold of a great run defender and a high-motor and high-upside prospect. It is possible Baltimore drops back a few spots and still lands Robinson, but regardless if the Ravens take him at No. 30 or in the second round, I love the fit between the two sides.

Lauren Gray, PFF

T-3. WR ROMAN WILSON, MICHIGAN: 85.6 RECEIVING GRADE Wilson was Michigan’s favorite red-zone target over the past two seasons (34.4% threat rate), generating a 113.7 passer rating when targeted. He caught 16 red-zone passes with 12 first-down gains and nine touchdowns. Wilson averaged 2.34 yards per route run and ranked seventh in red-zone receiving yards. He recorded three gains of 15-plus yards and placed third in deep target rate (23.8%). More than half of his targets came on early downs (13), where he snagged 10 passes for 85 yards and six scores. 11. WR JALEN MCMILLAN, WASHINGTON: 74.4 RECEIVING GRADE McMillan dealt with a lingering knee injury for most of the 2023 season. He still managed to secure nine of his 10 red-zone targets for 61 yards and four touchdowns while leading the Huskies in threat rate (37.0%) and yards per route run (2.26). McMillan paced the team in red-zone catches and yards over the past two seasons and ranked second in passer rating when targeted (126.1). He caught all seven of his targets behind the line of scrimmage and secured eight of 12 short targets for five first downs and three scores. He caught five of his seven targets at the intermediate level and scored on each play.

Dallas Robinson, Pro Football Network