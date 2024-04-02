Running back J.K. Dobbins visiting Chiefs; ‘expected to have a home very soon’

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Kansas City Chiefs are hosting free agent running back J.K. Dobbins. It sounds like things are going well, too, as Schefter reports “the former starting running back ‘is expected to have a home very soon.’”

This is the Dobbins’ second visit this free agency cycle after visiting with the Los Angeles Chargers last week.

Joining the Chiefs could be a power pairing for both sides. The indomitable Patrick Mahomes II having a “thunder and lightning” combo of Isiah Pacheco and Dobbins in the backfield to work with could deal damage to defenses across the NFL. The only concern, and a big one, is Dobbins’ ability to remain healthy.

If Dobbins stays on the field for a full season, it’s hard to envision him struggling. He’s consistently made plays when healthy. Even at less than 100%, he was gashing the Pittsburgh Steelers for 120 rushing yards just weeks after arthroscopic surgery.

Joining the Chiefs would be a bitter final page to Dobbins’ career as a Raven. By no fault of his own, he never reached his full potential in black and purple. And if he were to reach such heights with the team that knocked Baltimore out of Super Bowl contention in the AFC Championship Game, it would only add salt to the wound.