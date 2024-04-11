49ers sign cornerback Rock Ya-Sin

A baker’s dozen of former Ravens free agents have now signed elsewhere as cornerback Rock Ya-Sin heads west, signing with the San Francisco 49ers.

Ya-Sin, who turns 28-years-old in May, was a depth signing for the Baltimore Ravens season. Originally, Ya-Sin was expected to play opposite cornerback Marlon Humphrey, but an injury in training camp kept him from getting the necessary reps and Brandon Stephens seized the opportunity and blossomed into a starting caliber player himself and never let go. In the end, Ya-Sin started one game; Week 18, when the Ravens had already wrapped up the No. 1 seed in the AFC and let their depth contend against the Steelers.

Though Ya-Sin didn’t see the field consistently on defense, he finished with 279 defensive snaps and 149 special teams snaps in 14 games.

Ya-Sin’s best game as a cornerback, according to Pro Football Focus, occurred in Week 7 against the Detroit Lions. In eight snaps, Lions quarterback Jared Goff targeted Ya-Sin four times. Ya-Sin finished with two pass breakups and only one catch allowed for five yards, resulting in a 90.2 coverage grade.