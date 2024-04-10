Ravens to sign wide receiver and special teams returner Deonte Harty

After visiting with the Baltimore Ravens on April 5, wide receiver and special teams returner Deonte Harty is reportedly signing a one-year deal according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport.

According to spotrac, Harty’s deal is a one-year, $1.29 million contract with $1.15 million guaranteed.

It’s a homecoming for Harty as he was born in Baltimore and played high school football at Archbishop Curley.

Harty’s a five-year NFL pro after joining the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2019. He locked in a 53-man roster spot as he returned kickoff for a 78-yard touchdown return against the New York Jets in the preseason. By the end of his rookie season, Harty lead the NFL in punt returns, combined returns and punt return yards, earning a Pro Bowl and first team All-Pro honors as a return specialist.

Harty hasn’t shined so brightly since, likely as a by-product of his rookie success and the NFL’s rule changes over the past half-decade which limited kickoffs. But, with the recent kickoff rule changes, Harty has a significant opportunity to be back in the limelight and do so on a team which prioritizes special teams play.