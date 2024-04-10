Former Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs arrested for assault after allegedly brandishing firearm and threatening to kill another driver

On Tuesday night, former Baltimore Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs was arrested in Arizona after allegedly threatening to kill another driver and pulling out a firearm at a Starbucks drive-through on March 10, according to Scottsdale police.

The incident occurred after Suggs pulled too far forward in the Starbucks drive-through lane. He then backed up and the back of his Range Rover made contact with the alleged victim’s vehicle, which according to police did not suffer damage. Both the alleged victim and Suggs exited there vehicles and an argument ensued. After which, both returned to their vehicles and placed their respective orders.

As Suggs left the drive-through, he flipped off the alleged victim and began to swear at him. The victim replied to Suggs, saying, “F— you and go away.”

According to police, Suggs then called the alleged victim a “p—— a— cracker” and said, “I’ll kill your b—— a—.”

Suggs then stopped the vehicle, brandished a handgun out of the driver’s side window. According to police, Suggs did not take aim at the alleged victim. However, the alleged victim did write down Suggs’ license plate number and called police.

According to police, the alleged victim’s car had a recording device that captured audio and video of the incident and the police offer first on the scene identified Suggs.

A representative of Suggs issued a statement on Wednesday to The Baltimore Sun.

“I was in a quiet area of Scottsdale in the middle of the day in a Starbucks drive-thru near my home when an incident happened with a vehicle behind me. I was getting coffee, I was not looking for any trouble,” Suggs said. “When the man in the other vehicle escalated the situation, I feared for my safety not knowing what his intentions were. Throughout the incident, I was the one who felt in danger, while fearing I would be followed home and for the safety of my family nearby at my residence.” A status conference is scheduled for April 25, with a preliminary hearing set for April 29.

According to Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office records, former Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs has been charged with one count of assault and one count of offense against public order. No further details are available at this time.

Suggs, 41, played 16 years for the Ravens as one of the faces of the team before being inducted into their Ring of Honor in October 2023. He holds the franchise record for most sacks (132.5), tackles for loss (193), quarterback hits (191) and forced fumbles (33).

This is the third time Suggs has legally been accused of assault, with the previous two instances from Candace Williams, his future wife.

In 2009, Williams accused Suggs of domestic assault and filed a request for a protective order, before later rescinding the request. Three years later, she accused him once more of domestic violence in which he allegedly punched her in the neck and dragged her behind his car. Williams filed and received a temporary protective order granted by the Baltimore County Circuit Court, which ordered Suggs to turn over seven firearms.

A month later the two married and the Williams requested for the protective order to be removed. Williams filed for divorce in 2015.

According to a spokesperson for the jail to TMZ, Suggs has been released.