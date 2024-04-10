Ravens News 4/10: Pre-Draft Visits

Clifton Brown & Ryan Mink, BaltimoreRavens.com

Cornerback class is just “solid.” DeCosta said this year’s cornerback class is “solid” but not as good as offensive line and wide receiver. With that said, there are players that could come in right away and “compete to start.” Baltimore has its two starters in place with Marlon Humphrey and Brandon Stephens, and re-signed nickel Arthur Maulet, but more reinforcements and competition are needed. DeCosta said the Ravens would “love” to add a talented cornerback at some point in the draft, adding that it could be in any of the first three rounds. “If we have a chance to draft a corner this year, you can count on us to do that,” he said. Ravens waiting to get Jackson’s favorites at wide receiver. DeCosta didn’t rule out taking a wide receiver in the first round again, but he also said it’s one of the deepest positions in this year’s class. Shortly after the season ended, the Ravens spoke with Jackson about the type of receiver he would like to add to the team this offseason. Now Jackson has been tasked with a couple assignments to provide more specifics on players he likes. “He looks at guys on tape. Lamar has never been shy about sharing his opinion about draft picks or free agents,” Harbaugh said. “He hasn’t weighed in quite yet, but he will.”

Giana Han, The Baltimore Banner

Tight ends This position group has everything you need: a star, a more than competent backup and a backup’s backup. The depth was evident here after Mark Andrews suffered an ankle injury, and Isaiah Likely broke out. As safety Kyle Hamilton pointed out before the AFC championship, Likely might be one of the best tight ends out there who is considered a backup. Without Andrews, he’s a starter. And Charlie Kolar isn’t too bad himself. His role could grow if he develops into a strong blocking tight end, which is really the only thing the Ravens are missing in this group. Cornerbacks Much like the safeties, the cornerbacks have a Pro Bowler in Marlon Humphrey and another star in Brandon Stephens, who switched positions and sides of the ball in college to become a dependable shutdown corner in the pros. The return of Arthur Maulet helps a lot, although Maulet performed better in the slot than on the outside. The Ravens also picked up Ka’dar Hollman, a 29-year-old without much starting experience. Beyond that, they have little depth at a position where they relied heavily on backups last season. Their star is turning 28 and has dealt with injuries, and Stephens will be a free agent after the 2024 season. They’re still waiting for bigger contributions from Damarion “Pepe” Williams and Jalyn Armour-Davis.

Brian Wacker, The Baltimore Sun

Travis Glover, Georgia State, offensive tackle A five-year starter with 4,164 career snaps, experience at both tackle positions and five sacks and 24 pressures the past two years, the 6-6, 317-pound Glover could be an intriguing late-round option for the Ravens. He ranked 29th among all tackles in Pro Football Focus’ pass-blocking grades, had his best season as a run blocker last year, per PFF, and a strong showing at the Hula Bowl landed him a late invite to the Senior Bowl. Delmar Glaze, Maryland, offensive tackle With three starting spots needed to be filled on the offensive line, the Ravens will likely draft several linemen as part of their rebuild up front. Maryland isn’t known for producing top-tier linemen, but Glaze’s physical attributes make him a potentially interesting Day 3 option as a swing tackle, given he has a nearly 7-foot wingspan and is 6-4 and 327 pounds. Xavier Worthy, Texas, wide receiver The Ravens need to bolster their wide receiver corps with the group thin behind Rashod Bateman, Flowers and Nelson Agholor, and Worthy is a burner, having broken John Ross’ 40-yard dash record with a time of 4.21 seconds at the scouting combine. Though slight at 165 pounds, Worthy had career-highs in catches (75) and receiving yards (1,014) last season and could be an option for Baltimore with the 62nd pick. Worthy also becomes intriguing if the Ravens decline to pick up the fifth-year option on Bateman, a decision they must make by May 2.

Lauren Gray, PFF

Joe Serpico, PressBox