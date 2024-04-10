Ravens News 4/10: Pre-Draft Visits

10 Things We (Maybe) Learned From the Pre-Draft Press Conference
Clifton Brown & Ryan Mink, BaltimoreRavens.com
Cornerback class is just “solid.”
DeCosta said this year’s cornerback class is “solid” but not as good as offensive line and wide receiver. With that said, there are players that could come in right away and “compete to start.” Baltimore has its two starters in place with Marlon Humphrey and Brandon Stephens, and re-signed nickel Arthur Maulet, but more reinforcements and competition are needed.
DeCosta said the Ravens would “love” to add a talented cornerback at some point in the draft, adding that it could be in any of the first three rounds. “If we have a chance to draft a corner this year, you can count on us to do that,” he said.
Ravens waiting to get Jackson’s favorites at wide receiver.
DeCosta didn’t rule out taking a wide receiver in the first round again, but he also said it’s one of the deepest positions in this year’s class.
Shortly after the season ended, the Ravens spoke with Jackson about the type of receiver he would like to add to the team this offseason. Now Jackson has been tasked with a couple assignments to provide more specifics on players he likes.
“He looks at guys on tape. Lamar has never been shy about sharing his opinion about draft picks or free agents,” Harbaugh said. “He hasn’t weighed in quite yet, but he will.”
Ranking the Ravens’ position groups, from strongest to weakest
Giana Han, The Baltimore Banner
Tight ends
This position group has everything you need: a star, a more than competent backup and a backup’s backup. The depth was evident here after Mark Andrews suffered an ankle injury, and Isaiah Likely broke out. As safety Kyle Hamilton pointed out before the AFC championship, Likely might be one of the best tight ends out there who is considered a backup. Without Andrews, he’s a starter. And Charlie Kolar isn’t too bad himself. His role could grow if he develops into a strong blocking tight end, which is really the only thing the Ravens are missing in this group.
Cornerbacks
Much like the safeties, the cornerbacks have a Pro Bowler in Marlon Humphrey and another star in Brandon Stephens, who switched positions and sides of the ball in college to become a dependable shutdown corner in the pros. The return of Arthur Maulet helps a lot, although Maulet performed better in the slot than on the outside. The Ravens also picked up Ka’dar Hollman, a 29-year-old without much starting experience. Beyond that, they have little depth at a position where they relied heavily on backups last season. Their star is turning 28 and has dealt with injuries, and Stephens will be a free agent after the 2024 season. They’re still waiting for bigger contributions from Damarion “Pepe” Williams and Jalyn Armour-Davis.
The Ravens have hosted a slew of players before the NFL draft. A closer look provides some insight.
Brian Wacker, The Baltimore Sun
Travis Glover, Georgia State, offensive tackle
A five-year starter with 4,164 career snaps, experience at both tackle positions and five sacks and 24 pressures the past two years, the 6-6, 317-pound Glover could be an intriguing late-round option for the Ravens. He ranked 29th among all tackles in Pro Football Focus’ pass-blocking grades, had his best season as a run blocker last year, per PFF, and a strong showing at the Hula Bowl landed him a late invite to the Senior Bowl.
Delmar Glaze, Maryland, offensive tackle
With three starting spots needed to be filled on the offensive line, the Ravens will likely draft several linemen as part of their rebuild up front. Maryland isn’t known for producing top-tier linemen, but Glaze’s physical attributes make him a potentially interesting Day 3 option as a swing tackle, given he has a nearly 7-foot wingspan and is 6-4 and 327 pounds.
Xavier Worthy, Texas, wide receiver
The Ravens need to bolster their wide receiver corps with the group thin behind Rashod Bateman, Flowers and Nelson Agholor, and Worthy is a burner, having broken John Ross’ 40-yard dash record with a time of 4.21 seconds at the scouting combine. Though slight at 165 pounds, Worthy had career-highs in catches (75) and receiving yards (1,014) last season and could be an option for Baltimore with the 62nd pick. Worthy also becomes intriguing if the Ravens decline to pick up the fifth-year option on Bateman, a decision they must make by May 2.
2024 NFL Draft: Five players who could be surprise first-round picks
Lauren Gray, PFF
CB KAMARI LASSITER, GEORGIA (PFF BIG BOARD RANK: 38)
Lassiter impressed at Georgia with his instincts and ability in multiple assignments. He earned an 85.4 defensive grade in 2023, ranking ninth among Power Five cornerbacks, and forced 10 incompletions at a rate of 25.6%. Lassiter placed sixth in man coverage grade, allowing only three completions on 15 targets, while earning a 73.8 coverage grade in zone.
Baltimore has limited options outside of Marlon Humphrey (65.3), yet the secondary remains strong with Kyle Hamilton (86.4) and Marcus Williams (73.8) at safety. Needs at receiver and offensive line may take precedence over cornerback on Day 1, but Lassiter is still one to keep an eye on.
WR RICKY PEARSALL, FLORIDA (PFF BIG BOARD RANK: 49)
Praised for his quickness, route-running ability and reliable hands, Pearsall is considered to be one of the best slot receivers in the draft. During his time at Florida, he recorded 49 explosive gains and the fourth-best drop rate (2.8%) among draft-eligible Power Five receivers. Pearsall racked up 963 receiving yards in 2023, gaining 26 first downs from the slot and 342 yards from deep passes. He tallied 634 yards against zone coverage, earning a 78.9 receiving grade.
Baltimore released Odell Beckham Jr. (75.4) and re-signed Nelson Agholor (61.6), still needing a reliable option outside of Zay Flowers (76.3). Tylan Wallace (one catch in 2023) projects as their starting slot receiver, and Rashod Bateman (60.1) has topped 500 receiving yards only once in his three-year career (2021). Bateman and Flowers were late first-round picks for the Ravens, and they may be tempted to try again with Pearsall.
Potential 2024 NFL Draft Scenario For Ravens: Offensive Line
Joe Serpico, PressBox
Who could be available in the first round?
JC Latham, Alabama
Amarius Mims, Georgia
Tyler Guyton, Oklahoma
Kingsley Suamataia, BYU
Graham Barton, Duke
I’ve mocked Troy Fautanu to the Ravens in the past, but he seems to be skyrocketing draft boards in recent weeks. Latham would be the ideal pick as a natural right tackle, but there are teams ahead of Baltimore that also need offensive line help so it’s unlikely he’ll be available.
Who are their second day options?
Cornerback and pass rusher make the most sense here. Here are a couple players to keep in eye on in Rounds 2 and 3.
Cornerback:
Ennis Rakestraw, Missouri
Max Melton, Rutgers
Caelen Carson, Wake Forest
Mike Sainristil, Michigan
Andru Phillips, Kentucky
Pass Rusher:
Chris Braswell, Alabama
Marshawn Kneeland, Western Michigan
Brandon Dorlus, Oregon
Gabriel Murphy, UCLA
Austin Booker, Kansas
