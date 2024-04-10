Ravens express high confidence in linebacker Trenton Simpson

During the Baltimore Ravens’ pre-draft press conference on Tuesday, General Manager Eric DeCosta was asked about the state of the team’s inside linebacker position. He expressed confidence in their young group of players there, particularly linebacker Trenton Simpson.

“I think Trenton is gonna have a great season,” DeCosta said. “He has a great attitude, I think he grew as much as anyone this year. ... he showed up on special teams, he played on defense and made some plays late in the year.”

DeCosta also proclaimed that Simpson is “as talented” as anyone in this year’s draft class at the inside linebacker spot.

This ringing endorsement of Simpson from DeCosta isn’t surprising but is noteworthy. The Ravens were high on the Clemson product last year when they selected him the third round. Having not possessed a second-round pick, Simpson was the team’s second overall selection in last year’s draft.

With Roquan Smith and Patrick Queen locked in as the starting linebacker duo at the time, Simpson was not a need-based pick. Instead, he fit the team’s “best player available” profile at No. 86 overall. Although he was more of a luxury selection, many immediately began to speculate that his selection spelled the end of Queen’s tenure in Baltimore.

That ultimately came to fruition with Queen departing the Ravens in free agency this offseason to sign a three-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, not before having his first ever All-Pro and Pro Bowl season in 2023 while Simpson was largely a non-factor on defense. With Queen now gone, the potential succession plan for Simpson to presume the role is front and center.

Simpson appeared in 15 total games during his rookie campaign and played only 46 snaps on defense, most of which came late in the regular season. He was productive in limited action, though, recording 13 combined tackles, two tackles for loss, one quarterback hit and one sack.

DeCosta added the Ravens would explore potentially drafting another linebacker this year in the middle-to-later rounds, but expressed they were confident in other young players on the roster as well — not just Simpson.

The Ravens have former 2022 undrafted free agent Josh Ross in-house and veterans Malik Harrison and Chris Board. Harrison was re-signed to a one-year deal this offseason while Board, who played for the Ravens from 2018-2020, was brought back.