Ravens News 4/1: Trade Targets

Speaking of sacks, Jadeveon Clowney joining Carolina isn’t what the Ravens wanted. However, Kyle Van Noy remains available, and the Ravens usually find a way to generate a pass rush. People were worried last March, and they ultimately led the league in sacks. Clowney’s departure offers even more incentive for young linebackers David Ojabo and Odafe Oweh to step up. Oweh made strides last season and staying healthy is the key for Ojabo after two injury-plagued seasons. Nobody in the Ravens’ organization doubts Ojabo’s talent. Andrew Vorhees can’t wait to compete for a starting job at guard after missing last season with a torn ACL. ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. thinks Vorhees can be a “plug-and-play” starter. Vorhees sounded more than ready on “The Lounge Podcast.” I’m intrigued to see how the Ravens use the new kickoff return rules to their advantage. Harbaugh was a great special teams coach in Philly, and Baltimore’s entire special teams staff will be scheming up ways to pop some big return plays. The NFL trade deadline will be a week later next season, moving from the Tuesday after Week 8 to the Tuesday after Week 9. General Manager Eric DeCosta acquired Roquan Smith in a deadline deal in 2022, and EDC will have extra time to make another midseason move.

Cody Benjamin, CBS Sports

Chris Godwin TB • WR • #14 The Buccaneers have operated like a team focused entirely on the present, retaining Baker Mayfield, Mike Evans, Lavonte David and Antoine Winfield Jr. in a classic “run-it-back” offseason. In that case, they may prefer Godwin to stick as a reliable, if unspectacular, starter. But he’s entering the final year of an expensive deal, due a whopping $27.5 million in 2024, and Evans is commanding top dollar on his own new deal. Maybe they’d be open to replacing his role via the draft. Potential suitors: Cardinals, Patriots, Ravens Matt Judon NE • OLB • #9 Judon is a prolific player at a premium position, but with reason to relocate. From his perspective, New England is rebuilding under a new coach. From the team’s perspective, Judon is solid but coming off an injury, going on 32 years old and entering a contract year. The return for a player of his age might not be overwhelming, but the cap relief and/or draft compensation could enable New England to pour more resources into longer-term building blocks. Potential suitors: Buccaneers, Rams, Ravens

Trevor Sikkema, PFF

BEST IN MAN COVERAGE: RENARDO GREEN, FLORIDA STATE Florida State’s Renardo Green was one of the top-graded players in man coverage this past season, earning a 90.0 mark in such situations. That is his style. He likes to get up in press at the line of scrimmage, stare at the receiver and mirror their movements to close down throwing windows. He and teammate Jarrian Jones earned elite coverage grades in those man coverage situations. He recorded 11 forced incompletions and two interceptions in man coverage this past season. Green has decent height and length, measuring in at just under 6-foot with 31 1/4-inch arms, to continue doing that at the NFL level. BEST IN PRESS: KOOL-AID MCKINSTRY, ALABAMA McKinstry played exactly 1,000 coverage snaps over the past two years, and 573 were in press, from which he earned a 90.3 coverage grade with two interceptions and an astounding 25 forced incompletions. Playing with your back to the ball in man coverage isn’t for everyone, but McKinstry thrives there. He is calm and confident and has a good feel for when the ball is arriving to punch it out or swipe it away. There are a handful of great press coverage defenders in this class, but it’s hard to not give this superlative to McKinstry. BEST BALL SKILLS: COOPER DEJEAN, IOWA DeJean has fantastic production and feel in off-zone coverage, and that has led to an impressive display of ball skills. That’s not to say he can’t play man — he can do it all as CB1 on my board — but DeJean excels when playing a little bit off the line of scrimmage and keeping his eyes on the quarterback. His seven interceptions over the past two years tied for sixth in the FBS and tied for the most in the 2024 cornerback class with Dwight McGlothern and Mike Sainristil. DeJean wasn’t able to test at the NFL scouting combine or his pro day, but he has the overall athleticism to be a ball hawk at the next level.

Justin Melo, The Draft Network

PATRICK PAUL, OT, HOUSTON Patrick Paul possesses the unteachables. Size and length provide Paul with an opportunity to develop into a Pro Bowl-caliber tackle if the right offensive line coach can sort through some of his technical warts such as hand placement and timing. Paul is starting to receive back-end-of-round-one buzz in certain league circles. He could continue gaining momentum toward being a top-32 pick with an outstanding showing at the Big 12 Pro Day. COOPER BEEBE, IOL, KANSAS STATE Cooper Beebe is a rare athlete despite being a phone-booth blocker who weighs 322 pounds. The Kansas City native ran the 40 in 5.03 seconds. That is a refrigerator on wheels! Beebe also posted elite agility results with a 4.61 shuttle and 7.44 3-cone. The Wildcats standout had a 9-foot-1 broad! Beebe deserves more top-64 hype than he’s receiving. Beebe proved he’s plenty athletic, but it’s sheer strength and power that physically overwhelms defenders that’s at the forefront of his scouting report. Beebe’s pre-draft stock increases every time he gets in front of NFL decision-makers.

Cam Mellor, Pro Football Network