Mock Draft Monday Roundup: Replacing Morgan Moses remains a high priority

In the latest mock drafts, analysts foresee the Baltimore Ravens look to either land an immediate replacement for right tackle Morgan Moses, bolster their pass rush or improve the secondary.

The most commonly projected prospects to the Ravens were a former Big 12 standout at right tackle and one of the top cornerbacks from the SEC last season.

NFL.com’s Bucky Brooks [March 26]

No. 30 — Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma Ravens GM Eric DeCosta needs to address the edges, with Morgan Moses traded away and Ronnie Stanley struggling to stay healthy. Guyton is an intriguing option as a potential Day 1 starter at right tackle, and he has enough athleticism to eventually move to the left side.

NFL.com’s Eric Edholm [March 29]

No. 30 — Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma Every year, the draft just seems to fall into place for Baltimore, which needs help at tackle. Guyton would allow the Ravens to not have to lean on Patrick Mekari or Daniel Faalele too much and possibly give them their right tackle for the next several seasons.

NFL.com’s Charles Davis [March 28]

No. 30 — Ennis Rakestraw Jr., CB, Missouri The Ravens did a magnificent job of mixing and matching in the secondary during the 2023 season. Rakestraw’s build is slight, but he makes plenty of plays on the ball and is extremely aggressive against the run. In short, he plays like a Raven!

The Ringer’s Danny Kelly [March 28]

No. 30 — Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma The Ravens have always loved to build in the trenches and do so with this pick, adding a highly athletic and high-upside tackle in Guyton. The former Sooners standout can start his career on the right side and brings potential to slide into the left tackle spot if or when Ronnie Stanley leaves or retires.

ESPN’s Mike Tannenbaum [March 26]

No. 30 — Jared Verse, EDGE, Florida State I really want to get the Ravens another edge rusher in their front seven. Kyle Van Noy had nine sacks last season and Jadeveon Clowney had 9.5, but both are still on the free agent market. The depth isn’t strong here. Verse had a great combine (4.58-second run in the 40 at 254 pounds and a standout showing in drills) and 18 sacks in two years with the Seminoles. His style of play would fit well with the Ravens.

USA Today’s Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz [March 27]

No. 30 — Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia The offseason defections were to be expected, but Baltimore was still left with a number of holes and limited resources for patching them. If the Ravens were able to secure the massive Mims (6-8, 340 pounds), it would have an answer at right tackle after the trade of Morgan Moses − and potentially a contingency plan at left tackle if Ronnie Stanley can’t shake his injury woes.

The 33rd Team’s Marcus Mosher [March 28]

No. 30 — Darius Robinson, EDGE, Missouri The Baltimore Ravens could go in several directions, but they take one of the best overall football players in the class. Darius Robinson is a bit of a tweener in a good way. He can play as a base defensive end, but his best football comes from rushing inside. He can play in a 4-3 or 3-4, which is critical in Baltimore. Robinson would help the Ravens beef up their trenches heading into the 2024 season.

Sharp Football Analysis’ Ryan McCrystal [March 26]

No. 30 — Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama Brandon Stephens, who enters the final year of his contract, failed to convincingly lock down a starting job after taking on a larger role in 2023 and Baltimore may be looking for an upgrade. Alabama’s Kool-Aid McKinstry would be an ideal fit. Iowa’s Cooper DeJean or Missouri’s Ennis Rakestraw Jr. could be options as well.

Sharp Football Analysis’ Brendan Donahue [March 19]

No. 30 — Graham Barton, OL, Duke With Kevin Zeitler signing with Detroit and Morgan Moses being traded to the Jets, Baltimore currently has needs at both guard positions and right tackle. Barton would be a great fit due to his flexibility. He said he is prepared to play all five spots depending on whatever the team needs.

Fox Sports’ Jason McIntyre [March 29]

No. 30 — Graham Barton, OL, Duke He can play multiple positions on the OL, and the Ravens lost two starting linemen.

CBS Sports’ Kyle Stackpole [March 31]

No. 30 — Jordan Morgan, OT, Arizona Rick Spielman — The Ravens get younger and cheaper at offensive tackle after trading Morgan Moses to the Jets.

CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco [March 28]

No. 30 — Ennis Rakestraw Jr., CB, Missouri The Ravens need to inject some youth into their corner spot. They also lost Ronald Darby to the Jaguars in free agency. Ennis Rakestraw Jr. didn’t test great, but he plays faster than his times.

CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso [March 27]

No. 30 — Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia Mims did some otherworldly stuff in Indianapolis at the combine at nearly 6-foot-8 and 340 pounds. He’s the type of oversized, overwhelming blocker the Ravens love.

CBS Sports’ Josh Edwards [March 28]

No. 30 — Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU Morgan Moses was traded to New York. While Patrick Mekari has the capability of fulfilling that assignment, his value is as a utility lineman that can play a variety of positions in a pinch. The addition of Kingsley Suamataia, who played both left and right tackle for BYU, allows them that flexibility. No. 62 — TJ Tampa, CB, Iowa State No. 93 — Austin Booker, EDGE, Kansas

ESPN’s Matt Miller [March 27]

No. 30 — Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia With Zay Flowers looking like a true WR1 in his rookie season (77 catches, 858 yards, 5 TDs), the Ravens have to feel good about their developing passing game. But let’s keep building, especially since Rashod Bateman hasn’t emerged and Odell Beckham Jr. is a free agent. McConkey is a precise route runner with 4.39 speed and the stop-start quickness to dominate on underneath routes. Coming off an ankle injury in 2023, McConkey had a really strong Senior Bowl week and dominated his combine workout; he’s a Round 1 target on my board. No. 62 — Mike Sainristil, CB, Michigan How do great football players always fall to the Ravens? Sainristil was a do-it-all defensive back and leader at Michigan, posting six interceptions (two touchdowns). In Baltimore, he would play a nickel role very similar to what Brian Branch did in his rookie season for the Lions. No. 93 — Dominick Puni, G, Kansas A college tackle, Puni could battle for the starting left guard spot in camp while also providing insurance across the offensive line as a five-position player. No. 113 — Trevin Wallace, LB, Kentucky No. 130 — Bucky Irving, RB, Oregon No. 165 — Keith Randolph Jr., DT, Illinois No. 218 — Tylan Grable, OT, Central Florida No. 228 — Evan Williams, S, Oregon No. 250 — Zion Tupuola-Fetui, DE, Washington

Pro Football Network’s Cam Mellor [March 30]