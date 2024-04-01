Report: Ravens to host Georgia State offensive tackle Travis Glover for pre-draft visit

The Baltimore Ravens offensive line is undergoing a rebuild this offseason after they traded away starting right tackle Morgan Moses and let starting guards John Simpson and Kevin Zeitler walk in free agency. While they only have one starting tackle spot open for the upcoming season, they could need two new starters in 2025 depending on how former Pro Bowler Ronnie Stanley performs in the final year of his deal.

Come late April, a prospect to keep an eye on who they might target later in the 2024 NFL Draft to develop into a future starter is former Georgia State offensive lineman Travis Glover. The Panther has steadily improved his stock throughout the pre-draft process and according to a report from Sportskeeda’s Tony Pauline, the Ravens are one of eight teams who have or are slated to host Glover for a top 30 pre-draft visit.

Glover was a five-year starter in college, starting 57 of the 60 games he appeared in. He spent the bulk of his time at tackle, with the exception being four starts at left guard. He started 35 games at left tackle, where he earned First-Team All-Sun Belt honors in 2023 and 18 games at right tackle, showcasing extensive examples of the positional versatility the Ravens covet in their lineman.

Following a strong showing at the Hula Bowl, Glover received a last-minute invite to the 2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl, the premier all-star event, to fill in for Kentucky offensive tackle Jeremy Flax, who couldn’t attend due to injury. He seized the opportunity and turned some heads down in Mobile, Ala., with several impressive reps in one-on-one drills during practice.

Glover anchors well in pass protection, making it exceedingly difficult for defenders to bullrush or overwhelm him with strength. In the run game, he is especially impressive with his ability to execute down- and seal-blocks with tremendous power allows him to bury second-level defenders and bulldoze his way into opening lanes for his ball carriers to explode through with a full head of steam.

While Glover wasn’t invited to test at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, according to Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy, he continued to impress evaluators at his pro day. Glover ran between a 5.27-5.29 in the 40-yard dash, recorded 20 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press despite having lengthy arms (34.75-inch arms) and weighed in 15 pounds lighter than he did at the Senior Bowl in February.

At 6-foot-6 and 317 pounds with a long arm and a wide wingspan, Glover has the physical tools and baseline athleticism to have a high floor as a developmental swing tackle who could blossom into a capable full-time starter as bookend blocker on either side of the line.

Nagy believes Glover is a “deep sleeper” prospect teams could target in the last two rounds, but with his experience, versatility, alluring traits and toughness as a run blocker, the range where he gets picked on day three could be as high as the fourth round by the time the draft rolls around.