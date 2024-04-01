Report: Ravens to host Northern Iowa defensive tackle Khristian Boyd for pre-draft visit

The Baltimore Ravens were able to bring back their entire defensive line group from 2023 after re-signing star defensive tackle Justin Madubuike to a long-term extension and re-signing 10-year veteran defensive end Brent Urban. However, those key retentions won’t preclude them from adding another talented depth piece and potential future starter in the draft.

Come late April, a prospect to keep an eye on who they might target in the 2024 NFL Draft is Northern Iowa standout defensive tackle Khristian Boyd. The former Panther was surprisingly not invited to attend the NFL Scouting Combine despite dominating at the 2024 East-West Shrine Bowl, but according to a report from the Draft Network’s Ryan Fowler, the Ravens are among the 11 teams who are slated to host him for a top 30 pre-draft visit.

Long list of Top 30 visits for Northern Iowa IDL Khristian Boyd, a source said.



• Lions

• Saints

• Packers

• Chiefs

• Cardinals

• Colts

• Vikings

• Dolphins

• Bills

• Ravens

• Giants — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) March 21, 2024

The small school FCS product was an unblockable force to be reckoned with during the week of practice at the annual senior all-star event. Shrine Bowl Director of Operations and Player Personnel, Eric Galko, compared Boyd to Kobie Turner and Brodric Martin, who were egregiously snubbed from the combine last year after shining at the event, but still went on to get picked in the top 100 picks of the 2023 NFL Draft. Turner led all rookies in sacks last season with nine and finished second in the Defensive Rookie of the Year ranked choice voting behind third-overall pick Will Anderson.

Last year, DTs Kobie Turner and Brodric Martin went from major #NFLCombine snubs after domain weeks at the @ShrineBowl into top-100 overall draft picks.



Turner ended up being a DROTY runner up.



Three STRONG candidates this year:

Khristian Boyd. Jowon Briggs. Evan Anderson ️ pic.twitter.com/Nvvq54lP56 — Eric Galko (@EricGalko) February 13, 2024

The 6-foot-2 and 320-pounder is incredibly strong at the point of attack, violent with his hands and regularly sheds blocks and ragdolls opposing offensive linemen. He set a program record when he put up 38 reps of 225-pounds on the bench press at his pro day and will be taking part in Iowa’s pro day this week where more scouts will be able to watch him work.

This is an example of that push-pull move from @northerniowa defensive tackle Khristian Boyd that everyone has been talking about this week.



He's done this to literally everyone and it's never not worked. pic.twitter.com/tpiyJa9f0Z — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) February 1, 2024

Boyd was consistently disruptive and productive in college. Through four seasons, he recorded 149 tackles, 22.5 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks, five batted passes and two forced fumbles.

The Ravens have a rich history of finding small school gems in the mid to later rounds who can contribute right away. Boyd is expected to come off the board as high as the third round and no later than the fourth, where the Ravens have three picks and would be getting a potential steal by using one of them on Boyd to serve as quality depth as a rookie who could carve out a regular role sooner rather than later.