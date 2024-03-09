AFC North news: Browns acquire WR Jerry Jeudy in trade

The AFC North saw a high-profile name join the division on Saturday, as the Cleveland Browns traded for wide receiver Jerry Jeudy from the Denver Broncos. The Browns dealt a fifth and sixth-round pick in the upcoming 2024 draft in exchange for Jeudy.

TRADE: Broncos trading WR Jerry Jeudy to the Browns for 2024 fifth and sixth-round picks. (via @rapsheet & @tompelissero) pic.twitter.com/QcZjplXooE — NFL (@NFL) March 9, 2024

Jeudy was drafted by the Broncos with the No. 15 overall pick in 2020. He was a highly-touted wideout prospect after recording consecutive seasons with 1,110+ receiving yards and double-digit touchdowns at Alabama. However, the former first-rounder has not quite lived up to expectations thus far through four professional seasons. He’s started 44 of 57 regular season appearances and posted just over 3,000 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns.

Jeudy has found himself in trade rumors for a couple years now and had previously been linked to the Baltimore Ravens at a times as a potential suitor. The same goes for the Broncos’ other starting wide receiver, Courtland Sutton.

After being reluctant to part ways with either player, the Broncos finally pulled the trigger in an early offseason move. This move comes shortly after the team released quarterback Russell Wilson, so an offensive overhaul appears amidst for Denver.

For the Browns, this trade is eerly similar to the move they made two offseasons ago to acquire wide receiver Amari Cooper for 2022 fifth and sixth-round draft picks. Cooper immediately stepped in as the team’s No. 1 receiving option and has posted back-to-back seasons with 72+ catches and 1,000+ yards with 14 touchdowns combined.

The acquisition of Jeudy gives the Browns a pair of talented former first-round picks and Alabama products. While Jeudy has been a bit underwhelming up to this point, he still possesses raw talent and upside at just 24 years old. Between these two, Elijah Moore, who the Browns traded for last season, and David Njoku, Cleveland has assembled a formidable receiving core.

The AFC North as a whole was already loaded with talented non-Ravens wideouts like Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Diontae Johnson, George Pickens, and the aforementioned Cooper. The Ravens will likely look to reinforce their secondary this offseason by adding another cornerback or two, potentially high in the draft and/or via free agency.