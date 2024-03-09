How Justin Madubuike’s extension could impact Ravens approach in free agency

Just days before the legal tampering period of NFL free agency opened up, the Baltimore Ravens gave themselves some extra wiggle room in terms of salary cap space.

On Friday, the Ravens agreed to terms on a four-year extension with franchise-tagged defensive tackle Justin Madubuike worth $98 million. In doing so, they won’t be the estimated $10 million over the cap they were slated to be when the new league year officially begins.

While they won’t have to carry the massive cap hit of $22.1 million, there will still need to be some restructuring and potential cuts to become compliant by Wednesday’s deadline on March 15. However, these moves will be made to give General Manager Eric DeCosta some financial flexibility to be more active in free agency than they would’ve been had negotiations with Madubuike dragged on.

With more expected cap room to work with, the question looming is how this development will change DeCosta and the front office’s approach to unrestricted free agency, if at all.

Here is a list of potential impacts and ripple effects.

Bring back more pending free agents

DeCosta assembled the best and most complete roster in franchise history in 2023. While it’s still unlikely the majority of them return, their first order of business could be trying to bring some of their own players slated to hit the open market. On defense in particular, they had several veterans play key rotational roles and even have career years on bargain contracts. That includes cornerbacks Arthur Maulet and Ronald Darby as well as outside linebackers Jadeveon Clowney and Kyle Van Noy.

Locking up Madubuike could open the door for them to retain two or perhaps even three of the aforementioned defenders. It could be a combination of Clowney and the two corners or Van Noy and the two corners. Even if they could bring back one player from each position, that’d address two key depth and potential starter needs ahead of the draft.

While Pro Bowl inside linebacker Patrick Queen is still most likely gone, the Ravens could potentially be able to bring back safety Geno Stone on a discounted short-term deal. Given how oversaturated the veteran safety market became following the release of prominent players with Pro Bowls and All-Pro resumes, Stone could be convinced to return. However, he could still get lured the Emerald City to join former Ravens’ Defensive Coordinator Mike MacDonald, who is now the head coach of the Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks released two starting safeties ahead of free agency.

Target a bigger fish at running back

Safety isn’t the only depreciating position group loaded with big names slated to hit the open market. This year’s free agent crop of running backs is possibly the deepest ever with several notable names who are former All-Pros and Pro Bowlers including Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs, Derrick Henry, Ezekiel Elliott, and Austin Ekeler.

DeCosta told reporters at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine that the team hasn’t closed the door on possibly bringing back either or both of Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins. However, with more cap space, they could find a hopeful upgrade. It’s expected to be a depressed market outside of Barkley and Jacobs given their ages at just 27 and 26, proven pedigree, and the amount of teams flush with cap space.

The Ravens could probably convince a player of Henry’s age (30) and treadwear with 2,760 combined career carries to sign a short-term deal slightly below market value. Doing so would pair him with the best quarterback he’s ever had in two-time league MVP Lamar Jackson and give him the best shot at winning a championship that he’s ever had.

As tantalizing as one of the bigger named running backs landing in Baltimore would be, it’d have to be at the right price. The Ravens’ more likelier approach to addressing the position will likely be by signing one of the still-talented options in the next tier. Running backs such as D’Andre Swift, Zach Moss, and Devin Singletary would still provide an upgrade at a much more palatable price and could prove to be just as productive as some of the more notable veterans. They’d be playing alongside the ultimate force multiplier with Jackson in a run-first offense.

Find new starters on interior of offensive line

Both of the team’s starting guards from last year are slated to be free agents. It doesn’t appear either will be back after Head Coach John Harbaugh shared their plan to “rebuild” the unit this offseason. The Ravens would rather eat $4.2 million in dead money than bring back 2023 Pro Bowler Kevin Zeitler, who has been their starting right guard the past three seasons, and there hasn’t been any indications they’re attempting to re-sign left guard John Simpson.

While the safeties and running backs have seen their collective values go down as of late, the free-agent guard market is on the rise but hasn’t gotten out of hand. There are several experienced starters who are younger than Zeitler and more consistent than Simpson who the Ravens could target to address at least one of their vacancies. A few options that could be well within their expanded price range include Dalton Risner, Damien Lewis, and Nick Allegretti.

Wait until after the draft to spend

There’s a strong possibility that none of their plans change as it pertains to the initial waves of free agency despite having more cap space to spend. They will certainly try to retain some of their own free agents and due some diligence on others by bringing them in some veterans for workouts between now and late April. However, given how much the front office values their compensatory picks and how well being patient worked out for them last offseason, they might be in a rush to make any signings until after the upcoming draft.

The Ravens believe in on building through the draft far more than most teams in the league, repeatedly calling it their “lifeblood.” This year’s draft class is especially deep at several of the Ravens’ positions of need outside of arguably running back. With eight picks to work with as it currently stands, which could become more if they traded back, they could attack their top needs with multiple selections and save cap space to fill out the rest of their roster after the draft.