Staff Reactions: Ravens sign Justin Madubuike to a long-term extension

The Baltimore Ravens announced they have come to terms on a four-year contract extension with DL Justin Madubuike. Below are the reactions from the Baltimore Beatdown staff regarding the news.

Days after saying a long-term deal would be more beneficial for the Ravens, they do so and lock down their star interior rusher on a four-year deal. The money is high for Madubuike but it’s likely he could’ve earned such a contract on the open market, had the Ravens given him such an option. Instead, they secure their star and do so not with the franchise tag, but with a deal that works for both parties.

Considering the franchise tag would’ve been $22.2 million, the Ravens netted Madubuike for $24.5 million AAV. Not much higher than the tag offered, and the deal likely to be greatly beneficial for the Ravens in terms of navigating the 2024 offseason with better cap space.

The Ravens keep their star, get him on a long-term contract and Madubuike gets paid. All’s well that ends well with this one. — Kyle Phoenix

While adding another cornerstone contract to the team’s payroll will likely result in less overall roster depth, Madubuike’s skillset is well worth the investment. Justin’s breakout fourth season featured the most pressures from his position and an elite rate of converting quarterback hits to sacks, showcasing his rare burst and finishing ability for a down lineman. With “Beeks” anchoring a line that includes Michael Pierce and Travis Jones, and a pass rush that includes ascending edge rusher Odafe Oweh and David Ojabo, a reunion with Jadaveon Clowney or addition of a comparable veteran edge presence will give Baltimore a formidable pass rush in 2024 and beyond. —Vasilis Lericos

The Ravens’ top priority this offseason needed to be — and evidently was — retaining Madubuike. The franchise tag would have been a suitable bandaid but a long-term deal provides the team with much more financial flexibility. Madubuike’s cap hit for 2024 will now be lower and the Ravens have another defensive cornerstone piece locked up for the next four seasons. Having an interior defensive lineman who can dominate as a pass-rusher is a luxury in today’s NFL. Madubuike was exactly that in 2023 and his prime years are still ahead of him. “Beeks” is now the anchoring piece of a front seven that should continue to be formidable next year and beyond. — Frank Platko

Well, that escalated quickly.

I was fully prepared to witness a waiting game that might go down to the July 15 deadline to agree to terms on a long-term deal with franchise-tagged players. Instead, the Ravens were able to lock up one of the best interior defensive linemen and overall pass rushers in the league before Chris Jones and the Kansas Chiefs could make a more dragged out negotiating process even more difficult with the deal he is expected to sign any day now.

Madubuike is well deserving of being the second-highest paid player at this position for the time being behind only Aaron Donald given the gradual ascent he has been on since entering the league that reached meteoric status in 2023 with his incredible breakout season.

The Ravens couldn’t have afforded to lose him after the season he had and given all the other key free agents they are slated to lose when the new league year begins next week. He is the best home-grown interior defensive lineman that they’ve had since Haloti Ngata’s heyday and is on pace to surpass the future Hall of Famer in career sack production with the franchise in half the time albeit they played different roles and in different eras, respectfully.

With what will likely be a much lower cap hit than the $22.5 million that he was slated to play under, this move will give the Ravens more immediate salary cap flexibility to hopefully retain one of their two pending free agent veteran outside linebackers in Jadeveon Clowney or Kyle Van Noy.— Joshua Reed

The best possible outcome. Keeps a defensive cornerstone locked up for years while freeing up cap space before free agency. Madubuike is a dominate defensive piece capable of obliterating offensive guards in one on ones while also playing all over the defensive line including the edge. He creates pressure from stunts, loops, a variety of pass rush moves and pure athleticism and strength as well. He plays through contact at a near Aaron Donald level of elite. Paired with pass rush coach Chuck Smith and new defensive coordinator Zach Orr, Madubuike’s career year in 2023 might have only been the beginning. — Zach Canter

The first major domino in the Ravens’ off-season has fallen. Coming off a career year, DT Justin Madubuike earned every penny of his 4 year $98 million contract. Madubuike always seemed like a player teetering on a breakout and last year it finally happened as the star gained 2nd team All-Pro recognition en route to 13 sacks. An incredible accomplishment from the interior line spot. With Madubuike now under contract, Baltimore now has All-Pro talents on all three levels of the defense locked up for the foreseeable future with himself, Roquan Smith, and Kyle Hamilton. — Stephen Bopst