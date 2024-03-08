Ravens sign DT Justin Madubuike to a 4-year deal

Days after using the franchise tag on defensive lineman Justin Madubuike, the Baltimore Ravens and Madubuike have agreed to terms on a four-year, $98 million contract extension with $53.5 million at signing and a total of $75.5 million in guarantees.

The move keeps one of the best pass-rushing interior defensive linemen in the NFL in Baltimore for years to come as Madubuike showed incredible development, which began from his rookie season. General Manager Eric DeCosta gave a statement on the contract extension.

“We are pleased to announce a four-year extension with Justin Madubuike,” DeCosta stated. “Justin is one of the best defensive tackles in the entire NFL and a cornerstone on our defense. We are thrilled for Justin and his family and equally happy for our fanbase. This is a great way to start the new league year!”

Along with the Ravens getting Madubuike locked down long-term, the Ravens now will expectedly have more cap space to navigate the 2024 offseason, with free agency opening next week. Rather than being on the hook for a $22.2 million one-year deal that’s fully guaranteed and a full cap hit of $22.2 million, the new deal is expected to lower the 2024 cap hit and give the Ravens opportunity to involve themselves in the coming days.

Madubuike started all 17 games for the Ravens last season and produced career bests in tackles (56), tackles for loss (12), quarterback hits (33) and forced fumbles (2), earning him his first Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro honors. His 13 sacks led all Ravens and all NFL defensive tackles last season. He tied the NFL single-season record by registering at least a half-sack in 11 consecutive games.