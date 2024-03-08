Ravens receive 2024 fourth-round compensatory pick

The NFL awarded 34 compensatory picks on Friday and the Baltimore Ravens were among the 14 teams that received them. They were awarded the No. 134 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft for losing starting left guard Ben Powers in free agency last offseason, bringing their total amount of selections to eight with two in the fourth and two in the seventh round.

The board is coming together ⏳ pic.twitter.com/PVLWroVWHG — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) March 8, 2024

Powers broke out in 2022 during the final year of his rookie contract and was rewarded with a four-year deal worth $51.5 million by the Denver Broncos in March of 2023. Even though the Ravens lost two notable veteran free agents last year with blocking tight end Josh Oliver being the other to the Minnesota Vikings on a three-year deal worth $21 million since they signed Nelson Agholor as an unrestricted free agent which canceled out what would’ve been a 2024 seventh-round compensatory pick.

Since the formula was put into place in 1994, the Ravens—who didn’t exist until 1996— have been awarded 56 compensatory picks, the most in the league. The next closest teams are the Dallas Cowboys with 54, the Green Bay Packers with 52, and the Los Angeles Rams with 51. While the gap between them and the rest of the league has shrunk in recent years as they have shown that they’re not afraid to add more outside talent at positions of need as of late compared to in years past, it will likely widen again given the bevy of notable free agents the Ravens are slated to lose this offseason.

Two expected departures that could fetch them some mid-to-late round picks in the 2025 NFL Draft are inside linebacker Patrick Queen, who made the Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro last year, and safety Geno Stone, who led the AFC with a career-high seven interceptions in 2023. Outside linebackers Jadeveon Clowney and Kyle Van Noy who matched or set new career highs in sack totals last year fall in this category as well but there’s a chance that one of them could get re-signed.