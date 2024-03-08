5 Baltimore Ravens make PFF Top 101 players of 2023

The PFF Top 101 players from the 2023 NFL season released and among their list are five Baltimore Ravens.

Four of the five selected on the Ravens’ roster were originally drafted by the team, with three of selected by current General Manager Eric DeCosta. The only one not an original draft pick is Roquan Smith, who DeCosta traded for and secured long-term.

97. Tyler Linderbaum

“Linderbaum in year two took another step in his development and emerged as one of the best centers in the league,” PFF’s Sam Monson wrote. “He posted PFF grades of at least 78.3 in each facet of play and didn’t give up a sack across 17 games of play, allowing just 18 quarterback pressures all season.”

Rank among position: 4th

Frank Ragnow (25) Creed Humphrey (81) Jason Kelce (86) Tyler Linderbaum (97)

67. Roquan Smith

“Since joining the Ravens, Smith has been playing his best football consistently, looking like one of the best linebackers in the game,” Monson wrote. “He had an interception and seven pass breakups in coverage this season, making 54 defensive stops along the way.”

Rank among position: 6th

Fred Warner (29) Quincy Williams (46) Demario Davis (51) Dre Greenlaw (59) C.J. Mosley (63) Roquan Smith (67) Blake Cashman (82) Bobby Okereke (91) T.J. Edwards (94) Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (96)

53. Justin Madubuike

“Madubuike had a huge breakout season for the Ravens’ defense and was one of the most disruptive interior defenders in the game,” Monson wrote. “His 77 quarterback pressures is a massive figure, and his 14 regular-season sacks led the league among interior rushers.”

Rank among position: 6th

Dexter Lawrence (8) Aaron Donald (24) Chris Jones (27) Quinnen Williams (28) Derrick Brown (36) Justin Madsubuike (53) DeForest Buckner (62) Jalen Carter (68) Christian Barmore (73) Christian Wilkins (77) Alim McNeill (78) Kobie Turner (87)

26. Kyle Hamilton

“Maybe the most versatile coverage defender in the game today, Hamilton was deployed as Baltimore’s defensive answer to matchup weapons on offense,” Monson wrote. “He regularly destroyed anything underneath to his side of the field. He had 40 defensive stops, the second most of any safety this season.”

Rank among position: 3rd

Antoine Winfield Jr. (19) Jessie Bates III (23) Kyle Hamilton (26) Xavier McKinney (57) Jevon Holland (60) Tyrann Mathieu (70)

7. Lamar Jackson

“His season ended ignominiously, but it’s important to remember that Lamar Jackson was also a near-unanimous MVP for his work in the regular season,” Monson wrote. “Jackson had multiple signature performances where opposing defenses had no answer for what he and the Ravens were doing on offense. His season was cut short once he ran into a team that found those answers.”

Rank among position: 2nd