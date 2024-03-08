2024 Baltimore Ravens free agency, offseason tracker: Latest signings, trades

The offseason is underway for the Baltimore Ravens. After reaching the AFC Championship game, the Ravens have their work cut out for them in building their 2024 roster and maintain their status as championship contenders.

The Ravens don’t have a hefty amount of salary cap to work with, but expectations are the Ravens will make moves in order to not only get under the limit, but to have money to spend when the free agency officially opens on March 13 at 4 p.m., when the 2024 League Year begins.

Last season, Baltimore Beatdown was a source for information in our 2023 Ravens offseason tracker, where you can find all the moves made, good and bad. The same for 2022.

The Ravens have begun to make decisions, and many more will come over the following days in the lead up to the new league year.

Additions

Signed by the Ravens

None

Players acquired via trade

None

Ravens released

None

Ravens traded

None

Ravens’ free agents

Re-signed

Tender applied

None

Signed elsewhere

None

Retired

None

Remain unsigned

WR Odell Beckham Jr.

LB Patrick Queen

OLB Jadeveon Clowney

OLB Kyle Van Noy

RB Gus Edwards

RB J.K. Dobbins

RB Melvin Gordon

RB Dalvin Cook

S Geno Stone

OL Kevin Zeitler

OL John Simpson

WR Laquon Treadwell

CB Ronald Darby

CB Kevon Seymour

CB Rock Ya-Sin

CB Arthur Maulet

CB Trayvon Mullen

C Sam Msutipher

LS Tyler Ott

OLB Malik Harrison

LB Del’Shawn Phillips

WR Devin Duvernay

S Daryl Worley

QB Tyler Huntley

QB Josh Johnson

DL Brent Urban

Exclusive rights free agents

DB Ar’Darius Washington

Future deal signings