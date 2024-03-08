2024 Baltimore Ravens free agency, offseason tracker: Latest signings, trades

The offseason is underway for the Baltimore Ravens. After reaching the AFC Championship game, the Ravens have their work cut out for them in building their 2024 roster and maintain their status as championship contenders.
The Ravens don’t have a hefty amount of salary cap to work with, but expectations are the Ravens will make moves in order to not only get under the limit, but to have money to spend when the free agency officially opens on March 13 at 4 p.m., when the 2024 League Year begins.
Last season, Baltimore Beatdown was a source for information in our 2023 Ravens offseason tracker, where you can find all the moves made, good and bad. The same for 2022.
The Ravens have begun to make decisions, and many more will come over the following days in the lead up to the new league year.
Additions
Signed by the Ravens
- None
Players acquired via trade
- None
Ravens released
- None
Ravens traded
- None
Ravens’ free agents
Re-signed
- WR Nelson Agholor — Re-signed a one-year, $3.75 million deal
Tender applied
- None
Signed elsewhere
- None
Retired
- None
Remain unsigned
- WR Odell Beckham Jr.
- LB Patrick Queen
- OLB Jadeveon Clowney
- OLB Kyle Van Noy
- RB Gus Edwards
- RB J.K. Dobbins
- RB Melvin Gordon
- RB Dalvin Cook
- S Geno Stone
- OL Kevin Zeitler
- OL John Simpson
- WR Laquon Treadwell
- CB Ronald Darby
- CB Kevon Seymour
- CB Rock Ya-Sin
- CB Arthur Maulet
- CB Trayvon Mullen
- C Sam Msutipher
- LS Tyler Ott
- OLB Malik Harrison
- LB Del’Shawn Phillips
- WR Devin Duvernay
- S Daryl Worley
- QB Tyler Huntley
- QB Josh Johnson
- DL Brent Urban
Exclusive rights free agents
- DB Ar’Darius Washington
Future deal signings
- None
Loading comments...