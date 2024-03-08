 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2024 Baltimore Ravens free agency, offseason tracker: Latest signings, trades

A live-updating post on all the Baltimore Ravens’ 2024 offseason moves: trades, signings, cuts and re-signings

By Kyle Phoenix
Baltimore Ravens v San Francisco 49ers Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The offseason is underway for the Baltimore Ravens. After reaching the AFC Championship game, the Ravens have their work cut out for them in building their 2024 roster and maintain their status as championship contenders.

The Ravens don’t have a hefty amount of salary cap to work with, but expectations are the Ravens will make moves in order to not only get under the limit, but to have money to spend when the free agency officially opens on March 13 at 4 p.m., when the 2024 League Year begins.

Last season, Baltimore Beatdown was a source for information in our 2023 Ravens offseason tracker, where you can find all the moves made, good and bad. The same for 2022.

The Ravens have begun to make decisions, and many more will come over the following days in the lead up to the new league year.

Additions

Signed by the Ravens

  • None

Players acquired via trade

  • None

Ravens released

  • None

Ravens traded

  • None

Ravens’ free agents

Re-signed

Tender applied

  • None

Signed elsewhere

  • None

Retired

  • None

Remain unsigned

  • WR Odell Beckham Jr.
  • LB Patrick Queen
  • OLB Jadeveon Clowney
  • OLB Kyle Van Noy
  • RB Gus Edwards
  • RB J.K. Dobbins
  • RB Melvin Gordon
  • RB Dalvin Cook
  • S Geno Stone
  • OL Kevin Zeitler
  • OL John Simpson
  • WR Laquon Treadwell
  • CB Ronald Darby
  • CB Kevon Seymour
  • CB Rock Ya-Sin
  • CB Arthur Maulet
  • CB Trayvon Mullen
  • C Sam Msutipher
  • LS Tyler Ott
  • OLB Malik Harrison
  • LB Del’Shawn Phillips
  • WR Devin Duvernay
  • S Daryl Worley
  • QB Tyler Huntley
  • QB Josh Johnson
  • DL Brent Urban

Exclusive rights free agents

  • DB Ar’Darius Washington

Future deal signings

  • None

