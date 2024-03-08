Ravens News 3/8: FA Matchmaking

Jeff Zrebiec, The Athletic

Jadeveon Clowney, OLB Age: 31 2023 stats: Tied a career high with 9 1/2 sacks and didn’t miss a game for just the second time in his career. Verdict: Stays Ronald Darby, CB Age: 30 2023 stats: Played in 16 games (seven starts) and had seven pass breakups. One of the more unheralded players on the team, Darby stepped in for the injured Marlon Humphrey and played well, showing no effects from the knee injury that ended his 2022 season. He’d be a strong re-signing for the cornerback-needy Ravens. But this is not a particularly strong free-agent cornerback class and Darby could potentially get bigger offers elsewhere. Verdict: Stays Malik Harrison, LB Age: 26 2023 stats: Played in 14 games (eight starts) and finished with 20 tackles. The Ravens value Harrison’s ability to set the edge as a strong-side linebacker and his versatility to play inside. They like the physicality he brings to the defense and special teams. Baltimore presumably will value him more than 31 other teams. Verdict: Stays Del’Shawn Phillips, LB Age: 27 2023 stats: Had 24 tackles, playing primarily on special teams, but started the regular-season finale against Pittsburgh. Phillips has been a core special-teamer for the Ravens over the past two seasons. With the team primed to lose several linebackers and special teams regulars, he could be a guy the Ravens try to keep. Verdict: Stays Daryl Worley, S Age: 29 2023 stats: Played in 12 games (two starts) and registered 12 tackles. Stone’s potential departure would create a need for a No. 3 safety. Worley probably wouldn’t cost much more than the veteran minimum. Verdict: Stays

BALTIMORE RAVENS: EDGE CHASE YOUNG After franchise-tagging Justin Madubuike, the Ravens sit nearly $10 million over the salary cap. They will be working on a tight budget but need to build up their edge defender group with Jadeveon Clowney and Kyle Van Noy hitting free agency. Chase Young could be an option, as he is currently projected to sign a one-year prove-it contract to reestablish his market next year. He performed reasonably well in his first full season off a torn ACL but hasn’t yet lived up to his lofty draft status. Baltimore has a long history of handing veteran pass rushers one-year contracts, and Young could be next in line.

Derrick Henry 2023 stats: 1,167 yards (4.2 per carry), 12 touchdowns for the Tennessee Titans; 28 catches, 214 yards Projected contract: $9 million annually (two years, $18 million) Why he’d fit: His arrival would give the Ravens a nightmare-fueling backfield, pairing one of the NFL’s most elusive quarterbacks with one of its most imposing running backs. Henry, even in his age-29 season, made the most of suboptimal circumstances last season. Among 49 qualifying running backs, he ranked 44th in yards before contact per rush (0.85) — no thanks to the Titans’ dismal offensive line — but eighth in yards after contact per rush (3.32), according to TruMedia. The Ravens saw heavy boxes (eight or more defenders) on just over a third of their carries last season, near the league average; Henry saw them on over half of his carries, one of the NFL’s highest rates. Jackson’s gravitational pull on run defenses, along with the Ravens’ outside weapons, could set Henry up for a huge season. Why he wouldn’t: Henry has missed more than one game in a season just once over his eight years in the NFL, but his downhill running style and age invite questions about how quickly his durability and elusiveness might evaporate. There’s also the question of schematic fit. Henry averaged 5.1 yards per carry over the past two seasons out of the shotgun — the two most shotgun-heavy seasons of his career, according to Sports Info Solutions — but he spent much of his Tennessee career lining up in under-center formations. Former Titans teammate Taylor Lewan also said recently on his “Bussin’ With The Boys” podcast that Henry wasn’t a fan of read-option and run-pass-option plays. Would he be comfortable in the Ravens’ shotgun- and pistol-heavy offense, with its menu of options and RPOs?

Baltimore Ravens Josh Jacobs To be honest, it’s hard to see the Ravens actually doing this. But wouldn’t it be really cool? Imagine Jacobs as the power back complement to Justice Hill and (when he returns from injury) Keaton Mitchell, working alongside Lamar Jackson. That’d be awful fun.

