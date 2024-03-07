Ravens 2024 NFL free agency needs

On March 11 at 12 p.m. ET, NFL teams are permitted to contact and enter into negotiations with players with certified agents who will become unrestricted free agents on March 13. For the Ravens, they’ll see more than 20 of their pending free agents hit the market as they hope to both re-sign some of their own and begin their search for new pieces to add and refine their roster. But first, what kinds of free agents will they be looking for? Where are their greatest needs?

Interior Offensive Line

The Ravens are expected to lose both starting guards from 2023, John Simpson and Kevin Zeitler. They have options on their roster in Ben Cleveland, Patrick Mekari, Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu and Andrew Vorhees, but they may be looking for more experienced players instead. There are a plethora of options for the Ravens, with numerous starters at both left and right guard available. But, it’s clear this is the biggest area of need for Baltimore as things stand.

Outside Linebacker

Arguably worthy of No. 1 in terms of need. Currently, Baltimore has Odafe Oweh, David Ojabo, Tavius Robinson and Tyus Bowser on the roster. But, nearly everyone has it as a foregone conclusion that Bowser will be cut to save $5.5 million, especially after the mysterious situation that resulted in him missing the entire 2023 season. This leaves the team with Oweh, a capable starter with more potential on the horizon, Ojabo, who has essentially missed two seasons now due to a torn Achilles and torn ACL, and Robinson, who has more development before becoming a starter.

Much of the Ravens’ pass rush productivity last season was from veteran free agent signings, Jadeveon Clowney and Kyle Van Noy. Reports have shared the Ravens are in talks with Clowney and that he, for the first time, ended the season happy. But, if Clowney continues to pursue a payday, as he earned it in Baltimore by tying his career best in sacks (9.5), it’s unlikely the Ravens can afford him.

Offensive Tackle

The Ravens have two question marks at tackle currently, with Ronnie Stanley and Morgan Moses. Both are good tackles, but age, price tag and sustainability haven’t been on their side. By seasons’ end, the Ravens were rotating Stanley and Moses with Mekari and Daniel Faalele, respectively. Some expressed displeasure with the arrangement, but the Ravens were attempting to keep them healthy, fresh and possibly give somebody like Faalele the reps for a future consideration.

Both Moses and Stanley are potential cap casualties, as their release would save the Ravens $5.5 million and $15 million (post-June 1), respectively. The Ravens are clearly searching for their left tackle of the future. And in a deep NFL draft class, it’s likely the Ravens will be searching from the rookie crop than the free agent class, but that doesn’t rule them out.

Running back

The Ravens currently have three running backs on the roster in Justice Hill, Keaton Mitchell and Owen Wright. Hill has been a contributor but never their No. 1 option. Mitchell showed promise but suffered a torn ACL in Week 15. Wright has yet to play an NFL snap.

This comes on the heels of the 2024 free agent class being arguably the best in the 21st century, with All-Pro’s, a former Offensive Player of the Year and numerous Pro Bowlers. While paying a running back is frowned upon, all odds are on the Ravens to nab one of the many ball-carriers when the market is officially open.

Cornerback

The Ravens motto: you can never have enough cornerbacks. Last season, the Ravens heeded their motto by signing Arthur Maulet, Ronald Darby and Rock Ya-Sin, even with Marlon Humphrey, Brandon Stephens, Damarion Williams and Jalyn Armour-Davis on their depth chart. It paid dividends, as their defense became No. 1, with contributions from all three of their free agent signings. But all three signings were one year deals, meaning they’re right back to searching for a new team and new opportunities. The Ravens need depth and new starting caliber talent.

Wide Receiver

The Ravens are in good shape here, with Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, Nelson Agholor and Tylan Wallace, but they’ll need more. A big name would instantly upgrade the room, but that’s the case for just about every team in the NFL. The Ravens need to raise the floor, and adding depth would be better for their cap situation. It would also be an improvement if quarterback Lamar Jackson and Bateman got on the same page.

I’m of the mind that the receiving room is adequate. Flowers is a star in the making, Bateman is a bonafide WR2 if he and Jackson can rejuvenate their connection and Agholor was a dependable WR3. Yes, more would be an improvement and the Ravens need depth, but I project this trio to be better than some others would have you believe.