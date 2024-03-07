Ravens News 3/7: FA Projections

After placing the franchise tag on defensive tackle Justin Madubuike, which will cost them $22.1 million, the Ravens are roughly $9 million over the salary cap and have until March 13th to be compliant when free agency officially opens. DeCosta can get the team back under the salary cap by restructuring Jackson’s $250 million contract and releasing outside linebacker Tyus Bowser, which would save about $5.5 million. The team also could look at restructuring other deals or even releasing tackle Ronnie Stanley after June 1st, which would save them $15 million on this year’s cap. Despite the challenges, DeCosta is confident he has enough talent on the roster and the flexibility to add talent through free agency and the NFL draft to remain competitive. He wants to build on the momentum the Ravens generated last season. “We’ve got a great locker room [and] a great coaching staff. We’ve built the team the right way,” DeCosta said. “[I have] tremendous, tremendous pride for this team and just … As hard as it is, when I really step back and look at [the 2023] season, I would say it was a resounding success in many, many different ways. The locker room was crazy good [with] the personalities, the love that I think was felt every single day, the attitude that these guys brought. So, that gives me great hope that our future is very bright.”

Jamison Hensley, ESPN

Projected to stay DE Jadeveon Clowney: The former No. 1 overall pick is in line for a raise from last year’s one year, $2.5 million deal after tying a career-high 9.5 sacks and playing in every game for the second time of his 10-year career. The Ravens, who need a proven pass-rusher to pair with Odafe Oweh, should have the edge over other teams because he was such a great fit in their defense and locker room. According to coach John Harbaugh, Clowney’s agent told him at the NFL combine that this was the first time that Clowney had ended a season happy. CB Ronald Darby: The Ravens didn’t feel the loss of No. 1 cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who missed six games due to injuries, because of Darby. He was a more than capable starter who was sixth in the league in passer rating allowed and had the lowest average target separation (0.9 yards), according to NFL Next Gen Stats. Darby should be near the top of players that Baltimore wants to retain. LB Malik Harrison: This would be an under-the-radar signing that would help the Ravens in many ways. Harrison can play both inside and outside linebacker as well as contribute on special teams.

Matt Verderame, Sports Illustrated

Baltimore Ravens Rod Woodson After 10 years with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Woodson spent one campaign with the San Francisco 49ers before signing in Baltimore. The Ravens got a stud for four years, with the future Hall of Famer notching 20 interceptions over that time. Woodson also led Baltimore to a championship in 2000, becoming an integral part of arguably the best defense in NFL history.

Justin Melo, The Draft Network

MARSHAWN KNEELAND, EDGE, WESTERN MICHIGAN Agility drills are unfortunately becoming a lost art. More than 200 combine participants opted out of the three-cone and 20-yard shuttle drills, according to Mike Florio. One that didn’t? Western Michigan defensive end Marshawn Kneeland, who posted elite testing numbers in every category. Kneeland topped the leaderboard in the three-cone (7.02) and shuttle (4.18) by a wide margin. Kneeland’s 35.5 inch vertical, 9-foot-11 broad, and 4.75 40 also qualified as elite results, leading to a Relative Athletic Score of 9.87. Kneeland may be drafted within the top 50 selections. EVAN WILLIAMS, SAF, OREGON Oregon’s Evan Williams is one of my favorite players in the class. He was a flat-out playmaker in Mobile. Williams continued his ascension in Indianapolis by posting some eye-popping testing numbers. Williams’ insane 40.5-inch vertical fell half an inch short of Tyler Owens’ (41”) for the position lead. His 10-foot-6 broad also ranked fourth among all safeties. Williams transferred to Oregon from Fresno State this past season and proved he could handle the competition by recording 82 tackles and 4.5 sacks.

Max Chadwick, PFF