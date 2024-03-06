Ravens News 3/6: Tag Ramifications

Ravens place franchise tag on DL Justin Madubuike. What comes next?
Jonas Shaffer, The Baltimore Banner
With the tag, Baltimore will likely have Madubuike, who led all interior linemen with 13 sacks in 2023, for at least one more season. If the two sides can’t agree on an extension before July 15, Madubuike would play on a one-year tender worth a guaranteed $22.1 million. Negotiations could resume after the 2024 season. The Ravens could also trade Madubuike this offseason, though tag-and-trade deals are rare.
In designating Madubuike with the franchise tag ahead of Tuesday’s 4 p.m. deadline, the Ravens made clear their priority in this year’s free-agent class. All-Pro inside linebacker Patrick Queen is unlikely to re-sign when free agency opens next week and should be one of the top players available at the position. Pro Bowl right guard Kevin Zeitler, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney and safety Geno Stone also headline the Ravens’ group of pending free agents.
Madubuike’s tag will limit the Ravens’ ability to make another big splash in free agency. An extension would likely lower his salary cap hit in 2024, but contract talks have dragged on for several months without resolution. Madubuike turned down contract offers before last season and emerged as one of the NFL’s most valuable defensive linemen. According to Pro Football Focus’ projections, he would’ve been in line to earn a four-year, $92 million contract in free agency this offseason.
Jeff Zrebiec, The Athletic
“We were unable to agree on a contract extension with Justin before the deadline and will use the franchise tag,” Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta said. “Justin is a great player and person, and we will continue to negotiate a long-term deal with him.”
It also gives the Ravens and Madubuike another deadline in their talks about a multiyear deal. They’ll now have until July 15 to work out a contract extension. Without one, the talks would have to be shelved until after the 2024 season.
Having to use the tag isn’t the worst-case scenario for Baltimore. That would have been Madubuike hitting the open market, where he would have undoubtedly had a host of suitors following his breakout 2023 season that ended with his first Pro Bowl berth. The surprising $30 million salary-cap bump will help the Ravens in their efforts to absorb Madubuike’s current $22.1 million salary-cap hit.
Still, DeCosta has plenty of work to do. Baltimore was only operating with roughly $13 million of cap space when they tagged Madubuike, so they’ll need to make a host of cost-cutting movies just to be salary-cap compliant by the start of the new league year at 4 p.m. on March 13.
If Madubuike’s cap number remains at $22.1 million throughout the offseason, it would be difficult for the Ravens to make other significant expenditures without cutting a few veterans or restructuring several contracts, which DeCosta would prefer to avoid.
NFL Franchise Tag Tracker: Analysis for all tagged players ahead of the deadline
Brad Spielberger, PFF
DI JUSTIN MADUBUIKE, BALTIMORE RAVENS
Madubuike has a strong case for being the player to have earned himself the most money this offseason. With at least half a sack in 13 of 17 games this season, Madubuike more than doubled his prior season high. He also exactly doubled his total pressure output. His effort and intensity on backside pursuit plays have always been there, and now an improved arsenal of moves with a more explosive first step has Madubuike set to cash in big time on a long-term deal.
2024 NFL Combine: Xavier Worthy among prospects who tested themselves into first round of 2024 NFL Draft
Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports
Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas
Measurements: 6-foot-2, 205 pounds
Workout (position rank):
40-yard dash: 4.34 seconds (third among WRs)
Vertical: 39.5 inches (T-seventh)
Broad: 11-foot-4 (first)
Mitchell may be the most enigmatic receiver in the 2024 class. He was a three-star recruit who, somehow, amidst the plethora of five stars, popped instantly at Georgia, got hurt, then transferred to Texas and recorded 55 grabs for 845 yards and 11 touchdowns as a true junior in 2023. His collegiate career famously featured five touchdown catches in five College Football Playoff games.
But it was really only one highly productive season for Mitchell, and he’s only been able to legally drink since October. But now we know that he’s a ridiculous first-round-caliber athlete at traditional boundary receiver size. On film, he’s as smooth as they come as a route runner, and 4.34 speed with the explosion indicated by his jumps hints at an eventual first-round selection, even if Mitchell isn’t finished a product. In fact, some teams may love that Mitchell’s best football is in front of him.
NFL Mock Draft: Post-Combine Edition
Danny Kelly, The Ringer
30. BALTIMORE RAVENS
KINGSLEY SUAMATAIA
Tackle
Height 6’5”
Weight 326
Year RS Sophomore
Age 21.2
Ronnie Stanley turns 30 in a couple of weeks, and Morgan Moses is 33. It’s time for Baltimore to bolster the trenches. Suamataia is long, extremely athletic, and versatile, capable of playing on either side of the line. The former BYU standout is smooth in his pass set, uses his hands well, and is just 21 years old.
Shades of Austin Jackson
Long-Levered Offensive Lineman who floats into his pass set and blocks with savvy hand use; he has experience at both tackle spots.
Suamataia is tall and has a high-cut frame, long arms, and wide wingspan. He blocks with a smooth, gliding gait and always has a wide, balanced base. He’s extraordinarily athletic and came in at no. 3 overall on Bruce Feldman’s Freaks List after reportedly hitting 21.5 miles per hour on the GPS at 318 pounds. Suamataia has great length and uses a strong inside-hand punch to quickly establish leverage. He uses each hand independently and keeps pass rushers square with a strong grip. He’s always working to battle countermoves and avoid getting pulled off-balance, anticipating spin moves and counters by resetting his hands and keeping his weight centered. He uses a snatch move to pull overaggressive opponents off-balance before pushing them to the ground. In the run game, he uses his excellent upper-body torque to push defenders off their spots. He shows quickness on second-level climbs. He’s tenacious, always looking to deliver punishment and block aggressively until the whistle.
Why he could Fall
He’s susceptible to inside countermoves and needs to improve at sustaining blocks.
