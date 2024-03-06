Ravens News 3/6: Tag Ramifications

Jonas Shaffer, The Baltimore Banner

With the tag, Baltimore will likely have Madubuike, who led all interior linemen with 13 sacks in 2023, for at least one more season. If the two sides can’t agree on an extension before July 15, Madubuike would play on a one-year tender worth a guaranteed $22.1 million. Negotiations could resume after the 2024 season. The Ravens could also trade Madubuike this offseason, though tag-and-trade deals are rare. In designating Madubuike with the franchise tag ahead of Tuesday’s 4 p.m. deadline, the Ravens made clear their priority in this year’s free-agent class. All-Pro inside linebacker Patrick Queen is unlikely to re-sign when free agency opens next week and should be one of the top players available at the position. Pro Bowl right guard Kevin Zeitler, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney and safety Geno Stone also headline the Ravens’ group of pending free agents. Madubuike’s tag will limit the Ravens’ ability to make another big splash in free agency. An extension would likely lower his salary cap hit in 2024, but contract talks have dragged on for several months without resolution. Madubuike turned down contract offers before last season and emerged as one of the NFL’s most valuable defensive linemen. According to Pro Football Focus’ projections, he would’ve been in line to earn a four-year, $92 million contract in free agency this offseason.

Jeff Zrebiec, The Athletic

“We were unable to agree on a contract extension with Justin before the deadline and will use the franchise tag,” Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta said. “Justin is a great player and person, and we will continue to negotiate a long-term deal with him.” It also gives the Ravens and Madubuike another deadline in their talks about a multiyear deal. They’ll now have until July 15 to work out a contract extension. Without one, the talks would have to be shelved until after the 2024 season. Having to use the tag isn’t the worst-case scenario for Baltimore. That would have been Madubuike hitting the open market, where he would have undoubtedly had a host of suitors following his breakout 2023 season that ended with his first Pro Bowl berth. The surprising $30 million salary-cap bump will help the Ravens in their efforts to absorb Madubuike’s current $22.1 million salary-cap hit. Still, DeCosta has plenty of work to do. Baltimore was only operating with roughly $13 million of cap space when they tagged Madubuike, so they’ll need to make a host of cost-cutting movies just to be salary-cap compliant by the start of the new league year at 4 p.m. on March 13. If Madubuike’s cap number remains at $22.1 million throughout the offseason, it would be difficult for the Ravens to make other significant expenditures without cutting a few veterans or restructuring several contracts, which DeCosta would prefer to avoid.

Brad Spielberger, PFF

DI JUSTIN MADUBUIKE, BALTIMORE RAVENS PFF Free-Agent Rank: 6 Madubuike has a strong case for being the player to have earned himself the most money this offseason. With at least half a sack in 13 of 17 games this season, Madubuike more than doubled his prior season high. He also exactly doubled his total pressure output. His effort and intensity on backside pursuit plays have always been there, and now an improved arsenal of moves with a more explosive first step has Madubuike set to cash in big time on a long-term deal.

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports

Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas Measurements: 6-foot-2, 205 pounds Workout (position rank): 40-yard dash: 4.34 seconds (third among WRs) Vertical: 39.5 inches (T-seventh) Broad: 11-foot-4 (first) Mitchell may be the most enigmatic receiver in the 2024 class. He was a three-star recruit who, somehow, amidst the plethora of five stars, popped instantly at Georgia, got hurt, then transferred to Texas and recorded 55 grabs for 845 yards and 11 touchdowns as a true junior in 2023. His collegiate career famously featured five touchdown catches in five College Football Playoff games. But it was really only one highly productive season for Mitchell, and he’s only been able to legally drink since October. But now we know that he’s a ridiculous first-round-caliber athlete at traditional boundary receiver size. On film, he’s as smooth as they come as a route runner, and 4.34 speed with the explosion indicated by his jumps hints at an eventual first-round selection, even if Mitchell isn’t finished a product. In fact, some teams may love that Mitchell’s best football is in front of him.

Danny Kelly, The Ringer