Staff Reactions: Ravens franchise tag Justin Madubuike

The Baltimore Ravens have reportedly franchise tagged star interior defensive lineman Justin Madubuike. Below are the reactions from the Baltimore Beatdown staff regarding the news.

A long-term deal would have been more beneficial in terms of navigating the cap, but the chief priority for the Ravens was keeping Madubuike. His play in 2023 was nothing short of outstanding and earned the tag and the right to play for a massive contract in 2024. The Ravens need to keep some of their own, what with more than 20 free agents of theirs nearing the market, but he was No. 1.

Now, the Ravens must figure out how to make something happen to repeat their championship contention. Expect cuts and hopefully pay cuts as they’ll need every dollar before free agency unofficially opens on March 11. — Kyle Phoenix

he Ravens’ decision to use to the franchise tag on Madubuike is a no-brainer. He was vital to the team’s defensive success last season as the most productive pass-rusher and a dominant force on the front seven. Agreeing to a long-term contract extension should still be the Ravens’ top priority, as it would provide them with more financial flexibility both now and in the coming years. In addition, it would ensure that an ascending talent just entering his prime will remain in Baltimore for the foreseeable future. Nevertheless, the franchise tag is a guarantee that Madubuike will be with the Ravens for at least the 2024 season, which is paramount for their championship aspirations. — Frank Platko

The Ravens were wise to try to bust out a deal prior to last season because they had an inkling of the kind of massive leap that Madubuike was about to make in 2023 and he delivered with one of the most dominant single-seasons by a pass rusher in franchise history. Placing the franchise tag on him to buy more time to negotiate a long-term deal or at least ensure that he is around for one more year to help them contend for a championship was a no-brainer. There’s a chance that they could lose two of their top three sack leaders in free agency in the coming weeks with both Jadeveon Clowney and Kyle Van Noy coming off career years. Making sure that they don’t completely strike out is a great move by General Manager Eric DeCosta and hopefully, he can bring back at least one of his pending free-agent veteran edge defenders as well. — Joshua Reed

The Ravens tag Justin Madubuike and it’s the easiest decision since signing Lamar Jackson. He’s the best interior pass rusher they’ve had since Calais Campbell and the best home grown one since Haloti Ngata. He’s probably better than Ngata as a pass rusher as well. Expect a long-term deal to take place before the window closes, as the $22M cap hit won’t be easy to handle in 2024. — Zach Canter