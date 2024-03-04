Updated odds show Ravens greater favorites to sign RB Derrick Henry

Nearly two weeks ago, the Baltimore Ravens were the favorites to sign free agent running back Derrick Henry. Now, odds have updated and further increased in the Ravens’ favor. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the favorites now sit at +110 for King Henry, a 90-point increase from February 18.

The Ravens have been long-linked with the Titans’ premiere rusher, including reported trade talks in 2023 at the trade deadline. However, the deal never materialized and Henry remained a Titan. But now, after more than 2,000 carries and 9,502 rushing yards, the Titans are looking to move on.

Henry will likely command a sizable market in free agency, with arguably 10 teams vying for him. But in what is shaping up to be the biggest running back free agency of recent history, many are wondering what type of payday the top backs like Henry, Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs and Tony Pollard will command. Especially when cheaper rushers could be offered, as the second tier of runners includes Austin Ekeler, Gus Edwards, Devin Singletary, D’Andre Swift, J.K. Dobbins and Zack Moss, among others.

The Ravens don’t have a lot of money to work with, especially after the all-assuming franchise tag will be placed on defensive lineman Justin Madubuike. But if the Ravens want their No. 1 rushing attack to be headed by a single runner, the Ravens could be going in the direction of landing Henry. At least, that’s what the oddsmakers believe.