6 offensive line standouts from 2024 NFL Combine who fit the Ravens

The fourth and final day of on-field workouts at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine wrapped up on Sunday. The interior offensive linemen and tackles took the field at Lucas Oil Stadium to try and impress pundits, analysts, and league executives alike.

It featured numerous impressive performances in the positional drills and feats of athleticism during the testing portion. This either confirmed what prospects showed on tape in college or will have evaluators going back to see what they might’ve missed.

Here are a handful of individuals that could fill positional needs for the Baltimore Ravens or reinforce depth at others in the offensive trenches.

OT Troy Fautanu, Washington

The former Huskie will be one of the biggest risers coming out of the combine; not because of his solid athletic testing numbers but for his incredibly impressive performance in the on-field drill work. His 5.01-second 40-yard dash was the sixth-fastest and his 1.71-second 10-yard split was the fourth-fastest among all offensive linemen. He also had a Top-10 mark in the vertical jump (32.5) and the fifth-best broad jump (9-foot-5). Fautanu shined during the drills and put to bed any doubt that he can’t make it as an offensive tackle at the next level with how smooth and light on his feet he looked.

His unofficial Raw Athletic Score of 9.45 out of 10 ranks 72nd out of 1,293 offensive tackles since 1987 with elite composite grades in speed and explosiveness. Fautanu started 29 games at left tackle and two at left guard during his college career. If he’s available when the Ravens are on the clock at No. 30 overall in the first round, he could provide immediate value as John Simpson’s replacement at left guard. Fautanu could also eventually take over for Ronnie Stanley as Lamar Jackson’s blindside protector.

Troy Fautanu is a OT prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.45 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 72 out of 1293 OT from 1987 to 2024.



Splits projectedhttps://t.co/jrZaTRb9oi pic.twitter.com/y8wSvItmtP — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 3, 2024

OT Roger Rosengarten, Washington

The other former Huskie also boosted his stock but did it the inverse route by testing extremely well and looking solid in the on-field drills. He ran the fastest 40-yard dash time of any offensive lineman with a 4.92, tied for the sixth-fastest 10-yard split (1.73), tied for the fifth-best broad jump (9-foot-5), and had a Top-10 mark in the 20-yard shuttle (4.60). Rosengarten was really fluid when running through the drills as well both in pass protection and and on pulling blocks.

His unofficial Raw Athletic Score of 9.59 out of 10 ranks 55th out of 1,293 offensive tackles since 1987 with an elite composite grade in speed and a great in explosiveness. Rosengarten started 28 of his 33 career games in college and all of them came at right tackle, which was technically the blindside of his quarterback the past two years given that Michael Penix Jr. is lefthanded. If he lasts until the Ravens are on the clock at No. 62 overall in the second round, he could provide immediate depth behind veteran Morgan Moses and eventually take over since he’s heading into the final year of his contract.

Roger Rosengarten is a OT prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.59 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 55 out of 1314 OT from 1987 to 2024.



Splits projectedhttps://t.co/OzuSmX3eQ3 pic.twitter.com/6M3srcJ6NR — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 4, 2024

OT Frank Crum, Wyoming

The former Cowboy was sensational in the athletic testing portion of combine and moved well during the on-field drills. Nothing was more fluid than the flow he was sporting on his head, though, which is famously known as lettuce. He co-owned the title for the fastest 40-yard dash time before Rosengarten bested him but he still tied for the second-fastest with a 4.94. Crum also tied for the second-fastest 10-yard split (1.69), tied for the fourth-best broad jump (9-foot-6), had the fifth-best three-cone time (7.39), and had a Top-10 vertical leap (31.5).

Frank Crum also runs a 4.94u! The power of the flow



: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork

: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/LKkCyXnAw1 — NFL (@NFL) March 3, 2024

His unofficial Raw Athletic Score of 9.95 out of 10 ranks eighth out of 1,293 offensive tackles since 1987 with an elite composite grade in speed and explosiveness. Crum started all 13 games at left tackle in 2023 and spent all of 2022 at right tackle, so he possesses the positional versatility that the Ravens covet to accompany his rare athleticism. If he lasts until the Ravens are on the clock at No. 62 overall in the second round, he could provide immediate depth at either tackle. Crum could eventually take over for one of the current starters as early as this year if the team opts to move on this offseason to free up cap space.

Frank Crum is a OT prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.95 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 8 out of 1293 OT from 1987 to 2024.



Splits projectedhttps://t.co/HWEEYOSwuA pic.twitter.com/ScdRcJnWJA — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 3, 2024

OG Cooper Beebe, Kansas State

The former Wildcat put to rest any concerns about his athleticism in both the testing and on-field workouts at the combine. At 322 pounds, he produced Top-10 marks in the 40-yard dash (5.03), 10-yard split (1.75), broad jump (9-foot-1), and three-cone drill (7.44). Beebe was his most impressive moving through drills, where his experience at tackle showed itself in how well he looked mirroring and in pass pro sets.

Cooper Beebe wave drill pic.twitter.com/Ch5W0zcAKf — Billy M (@BillyM_91) March 3, 2024

His unofficial Raw Athletic Score of 9.71 out of 10 ranks 42nd out of 1,434 offensive guards since 1987 with an elite composite grade in speed and agility and good composite grades in explosiveness and size. Beebe started 48 of his 51 career games between left guard and tackle but best fits as an interior player at the next level, who is more agile than most guards due to his time at tackle. If he lasts until the Ravens are on the clock at No. 30 overall in the first round, he would be an immediate replacement for Simpson at left guard or Kevin Zeitler at right guard — both of whom are pending free agents.

Cooper Beebe is a OG prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.71 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 42 out of 1434 OG from 1987 to 2024.



Splits projectedhttps://t.co/ixJJ1i7sZt pic.twitter.com/e2Z1rE2Pmv — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 3, 2024

OG Mason McCormick, South Dakota State

The former Jackrabbit continued to dominate the pre-draft process coming off a strong showing at the East-West Shrine game last month. While his former college teammate Garrett Greenfield set a new record for offensive linemen with a vertical jump of 38.5 inches, McCormick wasn’t far behind with a 35.5 — which was the third-best mark. He also tied for the best broad jump with a mark of 9-foot-9, the fourth-best 10-yard split (1.71), and the fourth-best 20-yard short shuttle (4.45). McCormick looked smooth, fluid, and explosive moving through the drills as well, especially on second-level and pull blocks.

His unofficial Raw Athletic Score of 9.96 out of 10 ranks seventh out of 1,445 offensive guards since 1987 with an elite composite grade in speed, agility, and explosiveness to go along with a good grade in size. McCormick was a three-year starter and team captain for the two-time defending FCS national champions and started 57 straight games. If he lasts until the Ravens are on the clock at No. 62 overall in the second round, he would be an immediate replacement and perhaps even potential upgrade over veteran Simpson.

Mason McCormick is a OG prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.96 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 7 out of 1445 OG from 1987 to 2024.



Splits Projected, updated for missing shuttle.https://t.co/ygYPbvOh9h pic.twitter.com/XSmWPLlK0S — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 4, 2024

OG Christian Haynes, UCONN

The former Huskie didn’t light up the combine from an athletic testing perspective, although he did produce Top-10 marks in the 40-yard dash (5.03), 10-yard split (1.75), and vertical jump (33). Where Haynes impressed the most was with his fluid movements in the on-field drills when mirroring and exploding through pull blocks. It was similar to how he performed at the 2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl — a talent pool from which the Ravens regularly shop each year.

Christian Haynes wave drill pic.twitter.com/77JEnaFKaH — Billy M (@BillyM_91) March 3, 2024

His unofficial Raw Athletic Score of 9.11 out of 10 ranks 130th out of 1,434 offensive guards since 1987 with an elite composite grade in speed and a good composite grade in explosiveness. Hanes started 49 of his 51 career games and was a college teammate of Ravens’ 2022 third-round pick Travis Jones. If he lasts until the Ravens are on the clock at No. 93 overall in the third round or No. 130 in the fourth, he would provide stiff competition to replace Zeitler at right guard and solid depth at minimum.