Mock Draft Monday Roundup: Ravens take eventual Ronnie Stanley replacement

In the latest rounds of mock drafts, analysts foresee the Baltimore Ravens putting an emphasis on finding their left tackle of the future or reinforcing their edge rush depth in the first round. The most commonly projected prospects were a pair of prospects that shined at the Senior Bowl and performed well at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine as well.

The latest mock drafts pertaining to the Ravens:

ESPN’s Mel Kiper [February 28]

No. 30 — Kamari Lassiter, CB, Georgia “I’d like to see the Ravens make moves on defense this offseason, and they likely will have to use their cap space to keep some of their own players, including safety Geno Stone and defensive tackle Justin Madubuike. Those moves should start at corner, so how about one more in this top 32? Lassiter makes six. Lassiter didn’t get beat often last season. He didn’t allow a single touchdown as the nearest defender in coverage, and in total, he allowed nine receptions for 91 yards. Those are elite numbers. The problem? He had one career interception, and that came in 2021. Teams will have questions about his lack of on-ball production. I’m a believer that production from corners can be developed, and I’m not worried. I am interested in seeing Lassiter’s 40-yard dash time in Indianapolis, though.”

The Athletic’s Teague Robinson [February 27]

No. 30 — Jordan Morgan, OT, Arizona Baltimore could go a few different directions with this pick, but Morgan is one of the best O-linemen left on the board and one of the most versatile. He played tackle at Arizona but can play guard at the next level, too.

NFL.com’s Bucky Brooks [February 27]

No. 30 — Jordan Morgan, OT, Arizona It is time for the Ravens to look for a potential replacement for Ronnie Stanley on the edge. Morgan is a hard-nosed competitor who also provides the positional flexibility to slot into multiple roles along the front line.

CBS Sports’ Kyle Stackpole [March 26]

No. 30 — Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma One of the better offensive tackles in this class falls right into the Ravens lap. Ronnie Stanley and/or Morgan Moses could be cap casualties this offseason, so Tyler Guyton makes a ton of sense.

Pro Football Network’s Tony Catalina [March 3]

No. 30 — Darius Robinson, EDGE, Missouri Darius Robinson boasts impressive size and plays the game with eye-popping strength. He can apply game-wrecking pressure on an offensive lineman when given a chance to pin his ears back and rush. Despite making his first appearance in one of my 2024 NFL Mock Drafts, the Missouri defensive standout is starting to garner first-round hype that may be too hard to ignore going forward. The Ravens add a big, physical specimen with positional versatility.

Baltimore Banner’s Jonas Shaffer [February 26]

No. 30 — Troy Fautanu, OG, Washington The Ravens need a succession plan at left tackle. They also need to upgrade their talent at guard. The 6-foot-4, 317-pound Fautanu, rated the draft’s No. 17 overall prospect by former Ravens scout and current NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah, is a two-birds-with-one-stone option. His starting experience at left tackle and left guard offers the kind of flexibility the Ravens should covet.

Draft Network’s Keith Sanchez [March 3]

No. 30 — Chop Robinson, EDGE, Penn State The Ravens in the past have taken edge rushers who check the box of being high level-athletes with tools. Chop Robinson has those tools. Robinson has the most explosive first step in the draft. Adding him to this defense that ranked amongst the best in the NFL will be a great addition.

The 33rd Team’s Connor Livesay [February 26]

No. 30 — Darius Robinson, EDGE, Missouri Fit: The Baltimore Ravens have multiple defensive linemen hitting free agency this offseason and could look to replenish their depth via the draft. Darius Robinson is a perfect fit for the Baltimore defensive front with his ability to move up and down the line of scrimmage without sacrificing much as a run defender or pass rusher. Robinson worked himself into the Round 1 conversation after a solid Senior Bowl week and could see his stock rise even further after the combine. No. 62 — Mike Sainristil, CB, Michigan No. 93 — Blake Corum, RB, Michigan

CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso [February 29]

No. 30 — Darius Robinson, EDGE, Missouri Robinson is the classic oversized super-versatility Ravens type of defensive lineman.

CBS Sports’ Josh Edwards [March 2]

No. 30 — Darius Robinson, EDGE, Missouri Jadeveon Clowney is a free agent. The powerful rusher was integral in the team’s run defense efforts. Darius Robinson’s frame allows him to play on the edge but also slide inside dependent upon the situation. No. 62 — T.J. Tampa, CB, Iowa State

Sporting News’ Vinnie Iyer [March 2]

No. 30 — Jordan Morgan, OT, Arizona The Ravens need to think about replacing fading Ronnie Stanley soon, as his contract has a near-future out. Morgan, like Tyler Guyton, should continue to impress with his athleticism during workouts that show he can maximize impact for his size. No. 62 — Jermaine Burton, WR, Alabama The Ravens brought back Nelson Agholor, but Odell Beckham Jr. is a free agent and Rashod Bateman was used little in the new offense. With Zay Flowers providing a dynamic answer outside, they need to address the slot. Burton is ideal to help Todd Monken’s inside passing game with his hands, speed, and quickness.

Sports Illustrated’s Luke Easterling [February 29]