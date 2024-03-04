Ravens News 3/4: Combine Stock Report

Brian Wacker, The Baltimore Sun

As for [Adonai] Mitchell, he’s a 6-foot-4, 196-pound speed shifter who had 55 receptions for 845 yards and 11 touchdowns last season and is projected to be picked in the late first/early second round. He also said Friday that he likes to take nuggets from various receivers’ games and add it to his own, because, “if you ain’t cheatin’, you ain’t trying, and I definitely try to cheat a lot.” No matter what the Ravens do, though, there is a need at the position with Flowers, Rashod Bateman, Nelson Agholor and little-used Tylan Wallace the only receivers under contract. Odell Beckham Jr. (who is technically under contract but expected to be released post-June 1 if not re-signed), Devin Duvernay and Laquon Treadwell, meanwhile, are likely headed for free agency. And with the Ravens failing to have a 1,000-yard wide receiver for the sixth time in the past seven years, it would make sense to try to bolster the position. Among the other receivers Baltimore met with: Oregon’s Troy Franklin, Florida State’s Keon Coleman and Georgia’s Ladd McConkey and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint. Of that group, all but Rosemy-Jacksaint project to be drafted the first two days, and each presents different skills.

Stock up Isaac Guerendo Louisville · RB Guerendo put his athleticism on display, running a 4.33-second 40-yard dash and jumping out of the gym (41 1/2-inch vertical, 10-foot-9 broad) at a stout 221 pounds. He fought through injuries and a stacked depth chart at Wisconsin before getting more carries with Louisville in 2023. Guerendo’s footwork was solid in drills and he caught every ball thrown his way, so watch for his stock to continue to rise. Stock down Keon Coleman Florida State · WR Coleman’s first-round chances likely took a hit on Saturday. Even with Coleman checking in at 213 pounds, a 4.61-second 40-yard dash is not what teams want to see in a top-level prospect. His jumps were fine (38-inch vertical, 10-foot-7 broad), and his straight-line strides on the field were impressive. Not surprisingly, the 6-foot-3 1/4 receiver was not sudden in his cuts and transitions when running routes. Coleman has a chance to be a very good vertical threat in the NFL, but he did not look like an elite overall prospect during his workout. Troy Franklin Oregon · WR Franklin’s 4.41-second 40-yard dash was strong, even with the receiver at just 176 pounds. His drill work was lacking, though, starting with a rough gauntlet drill where he weaved all over the line and dropped passes. Franklin struggled to cleanly get around cones and was inconsistent keeping his balance on deep throws. He did make a couple of nice catches, tapping his feet inbounds. Overall, I don’t believe the workout will help his chances of being a first-round pick.

Lauren Gray, PFF

6. KYLE HAMILTON, BALTIMORE RAVENS: 86.4 Hamilton’s stellar sophomore season included top-three finishes in pass-rush grade (92.8) and coverage grade (90.1). He ranked second in pass-rush productivity (21.6), recording 16 quarterback pressures at a rate of 36.4% (fourth). He faced 72 targets in coverage and finished second in first-down-plus-touchdown rate allowed (18.1%) and yards allowed per target (4.3). 19. MARCUS WILLIAMS, BALTIMORE RAVENS: 73.8 Williams earned a career-low run-defense grade (60.8), likely due to his tackling woes while recovering from a torn pec, but maintained a strong coverage grade (76.4). He faced 28 targets in 2023 and ranked first in forced incompletion rate (35.7%) and pass breakups (10). Williams placed fifth in zone coverage grade, as well.

G Cooper Beebe, Kansas State What’s to like: Beebe makes a habit of pancaking people at the line of scrimmage. Listed at 6-foot-4, 335 pounds, he was a massive presence at left guard for Kansas State who had the agility to be an effective pulling guard on inside runs. Beebe would fit the Ravens’ desire to be physical up front. Amarius Mims, Georgia What’s to like: When Mims was at his best, few right tackles in college football were better. He has size (6-foot-7, 330 pounds) and strength, and the Ravens can get inside intel on Mims from Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken, who coached Mims in college. Mims only played in 30 college games, but he has all the tools to be a dominant offensive tackle. Jordan Morgan, Arizona What’s to like: Morgan has been a technician in pass protection, allowing just one sack over the past two seasons. He’s also versatile enough to move inside to guard if tackle isn’t his best NFL position. After suffering an ACL tear in 2022, Morgan seems fully recovered and his best football could be ahead.

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports