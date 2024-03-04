6 offensive skill position standouts from 2024 NFL Combine who fit the Ravens

The third day of on-field workouts at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine was Saturday. The quarterbacks, wide receivers, and running backs took the field at Lucas Oil Stadium to try and impress pundits, analysts, and league executives alike.

It featured numerous impressive performances in the positional drills and feats of athleticism during the testing portion. This either confirmed what they showed on tape in college or will have evaluators going back to see what they might’ve missed.

Here are a handful of prospects that could fill positional needs for the Baltimore Ravens or reinforce depth at others that will be within in realistic range for them to draft in the first round and beyond.

WR Keon Coleman, Florida State

The former Seminole didn’t test off the charts although his broad jump of 10-foot-7 and vertical leap of 38-inches still ranked in the top 10 of the entire position group. However, where he shined the brightest was in all the actual football-centric drills such as tracking and catching the ball as well as showing the ability to adjust to throws and control his body to ensure he completes catches in bounds. While he ran the second-slowest time in the 40-yard dash at 4.61, he was among the fastest wideouts through the gauntlet drill.

According to Next Gen Stats, Coleman showcased a glimpse of his actual game speed when he was running routes and even recorded the second-fastest top speed by reaching 21.71 miles per hour while running a go route down the field.

Despite registering the slowest top speed of any group 8 receiver that was tracked during the 40-yard dash, Keon Coleman showed off his game speed while running routes.



Coleman tied for the 2nd-fastest top speed of the group while running a go route (21.71 mph). pic.twitter.com/dEgFtISCpz — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) March 2, 2024

Coleman’s unofficial Raw Athletic Score of 9.12 ranks 272 out of 3,060 wide receivers since 1987 with the biggest knock on him being his okay composite speed grade while his composite size and explosive grades were elite and great. In his final collegiate season, he recorded 50 receptions, 658 receiving yards, and a career-high 11 receiving touchdowns.

Keon Coleman is a WR prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.12 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 272 out of 3063 WR from 1987 to 2024.



Splits projected, normally I wait to repost, but unofficial 10 was notable here.https://t.co/GrVWbXRp0K pic.twitter.com/Ljb1aZV5sM — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 2, 2024

Other prospects at the position who were previously being mocked to land with the Ravens such as Brian Thomas Jr., Adonai Mitchell, and Xavier Worthy will likely see their respective stocks rise out of their range after producing outstanding testing results as the Combine. Taking Coleman late in the first or early in the second in a trade-back scenario would be a great consolation prize given that he’d given them the big-bodied outside presence and possesses the exact kind of skill set their offense has been missing for years.

WR Xavier Legette, South Carolina

The former Gamecock tested exceptionally well and had a strong showing in the positional drills catching the ball. Legette tied for the sixth-fastest time in the 40-yard dash with a 4.39 at 221 pounds, the second-heaviest of all wideouts at the Combine. His 40-inch vertical was the fifth-highest and his broad jump of 10-foot-6 tied for the ninth-best. He caught the ball well, ran crisp routes, and made great adjustments to come down with some impressive snags.

His unofficial Raw Athletic Score of 9.92 out of 10 ranks 24th out of 3063 wideouts since 1987 with elite composite grades in speed and explosiveness. Legette broke out in his final collegiate season, recording career highs across the board with 71 receptions for 1,255 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. He would be a prime second-round target for the Ravens if they don’t address the position in the first round and would be a steal if he lasts until the third round.

Xavier Legette is a WR prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.92 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 24 out of 3063 WR from 1987 to 2024.



Splits Projectedhttps://t.co/mhRpjR2bdC pic.twitter.com/0kP12WFfpF — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 2, 2024

WR Devontez Walker, North Carolina

The former Tar Heel bounced back from a rough week at the 2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl last month by being one of the best athletic testers at the Combine and showing much better and more consistent hands when catching the ball. Walker’s 4.36 mark in the 40-yard dash was the fourth-fastest of all receivers, his vertical of 40.5 inches was the fourth-best, and his broad jump of 11-foot-2 was the second-longest.

Walker’s unofficial Raw Athletic Score of 9.88 out of 10 ranks 38th out of 3,063 wideouts since 1987 with elite composite grades in speed and explosiveness. He was an explosive big-play threat in his final collegiate season, recording a career-high 17 yards per catch and scoring seven touchdowns. He would be a great Day 2 option for the Ravens at receiver if they don’t address the position in the first round and would be a tremendous value pick in the third.

Devontez Walker is a WR prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.88 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 38 out of 3063 WR from 1987 to 2024.



Splits projectedhttps://t.co/csoWFv2iJx pic.twitter.com/LhsNHxweKc — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 2, 2024

WR Ricky Pearsall, Florida

The former Gator had one of the best all-around performances of the entire position group with how well he performed in both the athletic testing and on-field drills. Pearsall’s 4.41 mark in the 40-yard dash tied for the sixth-fastest of all receivers, his broad jump of 42-inches was the second-best, and his broad jump of 10-foot-9 was the sixth-best. He was one of the handful of wideouts who participated in every test and dominated at both the three-cone and 20-yard shuttle drills, recording the fastest three-cone with a (6.64) and the third-fastest shuttle (4.05). He also put up the fourth-most reps of 225 on the bench press with 17 and shined bright as a pass catcher.

Pearsall’s unofficial Raw Athletic Score of 9.78 out of 10 ranks 70th out of 3,063 wideouts since 1987 with elite composite grades in agility and explosiveness and a great composite grade in speed. In his final collegiate season, he recorded career highs across the board with 65 receptions for 965 receiving yards, and both scrimmage yards (1,027) and touchdowns (six). He would be another great Day 2 option for the Ravens at receiver if they don’t take one in in the first round and wouldn’t be surprised if they took him in the second given all he brings to an offense as a crafty possession/slot receiver as well as a potent deep threat.

Ricky Pearsall is a WR prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.78 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 70 out of 3090 WR from 1987 to 2024.



Splits projectedhttps://t.co/wx75bRlzRq pic.twitter.com/AIE0FmEwwO — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 3, 2024

RB Isaac Guerendo, Louisville

The former Cardinal absolutely blew up the Combine with how he dominated in the athletic testing and looked good going through drills as well. Guerendo recorded the best marks in the 40-yard dash (4.33) and the vertical leap (41.5), the second-best broad jump (10-foot-9), the fourth-best times in three-cone (6.94) and 20-yard shuttle (4.15). At 6-foot and 221 pounds, he offers a rare blend of size, speed, and explosiveness.

Guerendo’s unofficial Raw Athletic Score of 9.99 out of 10 ranks a staggering second out of 1,745 running backs since 1987 with elite composite grades in speed and explosiveness and a great composite grade in size. After spending four years buried on the depth chart at Wisconsin and being mostly limited to special teams, he transferred to Louisville and had a career year in his final collegiate season. In 14 games, he recorded career highs across the board with 132 carries for 810 rushing yards, 11 rushing touchdowns, and 22 receptions for 234 receiving yards. With hardly any treadwear on his legs and after a great showing at the Combine, he might have vaulted himself into Day 2 consideration. If he were still on the board late in the third round when the Ravens are on the clock, he might end up being the best player available.

Isaac Guerendo is a RB prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.99 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 2 out of 1745 RB from 1987 to 2024.



Splits projectedhttps://t.co/K4OFfjGj1g pic.twitter.com/RuRtevhCsz — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 2, 2024

RB Ray Davis, Kentucky

The former Wildcat didn’t blow up the combined from an athletic testing standpoint although he still put up solid marks, but he shined bright in the on-field drills and was often the prospect coaches called forth to demonstrate and applauded when he went through them himself. His marks 40-yard dash (4.52), vertical leap (35), broad jump (9-foot-11), and 20-yard shuttle (4.51) all ranked in the top 10 of his position group. He displayed great footwork, suddenness, burst, and agility when running through the drills and caught the ball well with soft hands.

Ray Davis Duce Staley drill pic.twitter.com/2lhAQVyT3r — Billy M (@BillyM_91) March 2, 2024

While his unofficial Raw Athletic Score of 6.12 was mediocre and ranks 685 out of 1765 running backs since 1987, his overall well-rounded game is what makes him such an alluring prospect. In his final collegiate season, he recorded career highs across the board with 1,129 rushing yards, 5.7 yards per carry, 14 rushing touchdowns, 33 receptions for 323 receiving yards, and seven touchdowns. He would be a solid Day 3 option for the Ravens at in the mid-to-late rounds who could go as high as the fourth.