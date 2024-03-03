Jayden Daniels draws comparisons to Lamar Jackson; calls him the ‘GOAT’

This year’s NFL draft class features several high-profile quarterback prospects. The first round of the draft is expected to see multiple signal-callers selected, with players like Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels, and others projected to be picked in the Top-5 or Top-10.

The latter of that group, Daniels, is considered by many to be best prospect in the class behind Williams and potential No. 2 overall pick. The former LSU product and 2023 Heisman Trophy winner has drawn comparisons to Baltimore Ravens’ quarterback Lamar Jackson due to his dual-threat play style and skill set.

When asked about these comparisons during his press conference at the NFL scouting combine earlier this week, Daniels gave flowers to Jackson and called him the “GOAT.”

“Lamar is a great player. I don’t like to compare myself to anybody but there’s some similarities in what he’s doing,” Daniels said.

The similarities Daniels is likely alluding to is Jackson’s unique athleticism and rushing ability. Jackson has produced historic-level rushing results at the NFL level is already widely-regarded as the league’s best running quarterback of all time. He’s recorded over 5,000 rushing yards through six seasons and holds a career yards-per-carry average of 6.0.

In three seasons at Louisville, Jackson rushed for 4,132 yards with 50 touchdowns on the ground and averaged 6.3 yards per carry. Daniels was not quite as prolific as a runner at the college level but possesses a mirroring dual-threat skill set. The fifth-year senior rushed for 700+ yards in each of the past three seasons with career totals of 34 rushing touchdowns while averaging 5.6 yards per carry.

“He’s playing at a very high level, kudos to him,” Daniels said of Jackson. “He’s the GOAT of running and throwing . . . I’m just following suit.”

Daniels’ praise and recognition for Jackson are further proof of Jackson’s now-cemented status as a pillar at the quarterback position in the NFL. The newer generation of signal-callers coming into the league have high respect for Jackson and look up to him as a player — which is especially true for running, dual-threat quarterbacks.

While the Ravens ultimately fell short of their Super Bowl aspirations this past season, Jackson’s resume and prestige was bolstered further by securing his second career MVP award. He also earned another Pro Bowl nod and was named first-team All-Pro.

These stacking accolades as well as historic production as a combined passer and runner at the position are why younger players like Daniels view Jackson as the “GOAT” or at least one of the league’s premier quarterbacks.

It will be interesting to see if Daniels can follow the trail Jackson has blazed in the NFL for six seasons now and have success of his own. He’s in-line to be one of the first names called on draft night in April and hold a starting quarterback role from Day 1.