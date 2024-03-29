Baltimore Ravens 2024 offseason workout dates revealed

The Baltimore Ravens offseason schedule released on Friday as the NFL announced all 32 teams’ workout schedules. The schedule is a three-phase rollout, agreed upon in the Collective Bargaining Agreement. The voluntary offseason program is a nine-week program.

Phase One: Two weeks of meetings, strength and conditioning, physical rehabilitation only.

Phase Two: Three weeks of on-field workouts, including individual or group instruction and drills, as well as “perfect play drills.” Only offensive players can line up against offensive players, and the same goes for defensive players. There is no live contact or team offense vs. team defense drills permitted.

Phase Three: Four weeks of organized team activity (OTAs). 10 days total of such drills, where live contact is prohibited, but 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills are permitted.

Along with OTAs, teams are permitted to hold mandatory minicamp for veteran players. Teams with new head coaches are allowed two minicamps, one voluntary and one mandatory, along with starting NFL offseason programs a week earlier than teams with returning head coaches.

Ravens Offseason Program Dates

First Day: Monday, April 15

OTA Workouts:

Week 1: May 20, May 22-23

Week 2: May 28, May 30-31

Week 3: June 3-4, June 6-7

Mandatory Minicamp: June 11-13

The Ravens are expected to host a rookie minicamp for their draft class, undrafted rookies and any tryout players they’re hoping to bring in. In 2023, the Ravens held rookie minicamp during the first week of May.