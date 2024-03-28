Ravens should prioritize re-signing Kyle Van Noy sooner rather than later

The Baltimore Ravens were expected to lose several key contributors and from their top-ranked defense of 2023. Through the initial wave of free agency, it came to pass as Pro Bowl inside linebacker Patrick Queen and AFC interceptions leader Geno Stone signed multi-year deals with division rivals, and cornerback Ronald Darby, who made seven starts in place of three-time Pro Bowler Marlon Humphrey, signed a two-year deal to stay in the conference.

On Thursday, they lost another player who was key to their domination on the defensive side of the ball when three-time Pro Bowl outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney agreed to terms on a two-year deal with a max value of $24 million with the Carolina Panthers.

By doing so, it took one of the top remaining veteran free-agent edge defenders off an already thin market in terms of quality starting-caliber options. However, it also made a tough decision much easier for the Ravens, as they no longer have to decide between Clowney or fellow 10-year veteran Kyle Van Noy, who remains unsigned through the first two weeks of free agency.

Both players had career years with the Ravens last season as key members of a pass rush that led the league with 60 sacks. They combined for 18.5 sacks and Van Noy set a new career high for a single season with nine in just 14 games after joining the team in late September. He also recorded nine quarterback hits, nine tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, and four pass breakups.

It was hopeful optimism expecting the Ravens to bring back both of their productive veteran edge rushers after standout seasons. After seeing the sizable deal Clowney received from the Panthers, the Ravens were clearly out of the running for his services, given they have $12 million in available salary cap space according to overthecap.com.

In a back-and-forth Q-and-A on Twitter with fans this past Sunday, Van Noy revealed he’s been in contact with Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta about returning for the 2024 season. Despite his consistently solid production and versatile skillset to rush the passer, set the edge and drop into coverage, the former second-round pick out of BYU in 2014 has yet to have a team, aside from the New England Patriots, commit to him on a long-term deal.

Van Noy, at 33-years-old, proved he can be an impactful player on a contending team after being signed off the couch last season. DeCosta won’t be able to retain him for the tremendous bargain he played last season on.

Among the best available edge defenders left on the market, he is the best fit for the Ravens as they need a veteran presence at the position who can lead a young group.

While Van Noy might not be in a rush to sign as he’s been quoted saying “who needs training camp,” bringing him back sooner rather than later makes the most sense for the Ravens to ensure they can retain the edge rusher for the 2024 season.