Ravens News 3/28: Draft Needs

“Lamar is going to play the way Lamar plays, and that’s what I’m for,” Harbaugh said. “I love the way he plays the game. I think he’s intuitive and intelligent, just a phenomenal football player. He sees the game in very unique ways and very smart ways, so I’m for him playing the way he plays. I think that Derrick Henry being there, plus Lamar, plus the other guys, it’s a good formula.” “He’s got a lot of thoughts,” Harbaugh said. “I think he’s looking at every aspect of his game. He starts with himself; that’s what I love about Lamar. [He asks,] ‘What can I do better?’ And that’s why he continues to improve. “Then, he goes to what we need, what we need schematically in his view, and he trusts the coaches. We talked and shared ideas schematically, also personnel-wise. “We’re kind of working on that now, and then, he’ll come back, and he’ll look at everything, and we’ll want to know what he thinks. Like, ‘Do you prefer this or this? Are you comfortable in this direction or that direction? What do you like? [Are there] any other ideas you had since we talked last?’ Lamar will be part of the architecture. I believe he’ll be a big part of the architecture of the offense.”

Brian Wacker, The Baltimore Sun

“It’s always in the details, and that’s the challenge we’re going to have right now with that,” Harbaugh, who spent nine seasons as the Philadelphia Eagles’ special teams coach before Baltimore hired him in 2008, said Monday, the day before the proposal passed. “The line of scrimmage is a big part of football. It’s been around for quite a while, and that play takes the line of scrimmage out of it. “It’s just a different kind of a football play. I just appreciate that we’re exploring every option up to that point to where we have to make that kind of a move. Is that the right move at this time? I don’t know. I think that’s to be determined.” Added Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid, whom Harbaugh served under in Philadelphia: “I’m all for it. You have 2,000 dead plays. Nobody wants to see that. It’ll add excitement and newness.”

Danny Heifetz, The Ringer

The Ravens got brain drained this offseason, losing a litany of players, coaches, and front office members. Baltimore lost both starting guards on offense, plus inside linebacker Patrick Queen, who led the team in defensive snaps, and it could lose defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, who was second on the team in sacks. Baltimore could also use receiver help after losing Odell Beckham Jr. But after using first-round picks on receivers in two of the past three years, the Ravens may look to plug their holes on the interior of the offensive line, on the edges of the defensive line, and around star safety Kyle Hamilton, who needs a good cornerback.

Dalton Wasserman, PFF

BALTIMORE RAVENS Team Needs: WR, OL, CB Baltimore hit a home run in last year’s draft when they drafted Zay Flowers. While they do have two outstanding tight ends, they could stand to add a perimeter weapon, allowing Flowers to move around the formation. The Ravens also lost three starting offensive linemen in free agency. Players like Patrick Mekari and Josh Jones have ample experience but haven’t proven to be high-impact starters. Defensively, the Ravens could improve at cornerback. They shuffled through eight different players at the position last season and recently lost Ronald Darby, who led the team’s cornerbacks with a 72.8 coverage grade in 2023.

Matt Miller, ESPN

Joe Serpico, PressBox