Report: Running back J.K. Dobbins visited the Chargers

After being cleared for football activities on Tuesday, former Baltimore Ravens running back and current free agent J.K. Dobbins reportedly visited the Los Angeles Chargers on Wednesday.

Dobbins would be seeing many familiar faces if he were to sign with the Chargers as he’d be reunited with Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman and working in tandem with running back Gus Edwards. He’d also be playing for another Harbaugh head coach, as John’s brother, Jim Harbaugh, was hired by the Chargers this offseason.

Harbaugh shared his desire to run the football and establish a more balanced approach for the Chargers’ offense during his introductory press conference. Since then, the Chargers added Roman, arguably the best run-game mind in professional football, signed Edwards and signed two run-blocking tight ends in Will Dissly and Hayden Hurst, the latter being a former first-round pick for the Ravens in 2018.

Dobbins, 25, has a lot to prove this season after losing a second year of play due to a season-ending injury. In 2021, Dobbins didn’t see a regular season snap after suffering a torn ACL during a preseason game. In 2023, Dobbins tore his Achilles in Week 1. In all, Dobbins has missed 44 of a possible 68 regular season games.

It’s likely Dobbins won’t see a large contract offer without it being heavily incentivized due to his injury history. The frenzy of free agency seeing 15 running backs sign in the first few days won’t help his case, either. But at his best and with a full bill of health, Dobbins could be a significant addition to any NFL offense.