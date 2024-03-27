Report: Outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney to sign 2-year deal with the Carolina Panthers

The Baltimore Ravens will not be bringing back one of their best defenders from the 2023 season. Instead, three-time Pro Bowl edge defender Jadeveon Clowney is agreeing to terms to sign with the Carolina Panthers.

#Panthers agree to terms with pass rusher Jadeveon Clowneyhttps://t.co/xVuaYJmTnV — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) March 27, 2024

According to multiple reports, Clowney is signing a two-year deal worth $20 million, with a maximum value of $24 million with incentives. The Rock Hill, South Carolina native who starred collegiately at the University of South Carolina before being taken No. 1 overall in the 2014 NFL Draft by the Houston Texans will be able to live and play closer to his family, which was a priority for him after being away from them in his lone season with the Ravens this past year.

I spoke with Clowney many times last season and while he was happy and enjoyed the Ravens, he did share not being around his family all season (he moved to Baltimore alone) was a hard challenge for him.



Carolina offered a good payday and to be close with his loved ones. https://t.co/bEoyP4FrPe — Kyle Phoenix (@KylePBarber) March 27, 2024

“We’re going to be just 30 minutes from home,” Clowney told CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson. “It’s where we do all our community and foundation work going into season 11. Plus, my Grandaddy is getting older; and last year we had a lot of losses in our family. So honestly, it just feels like a a full circle moment being closer.”

The Ravens were interested in re-signing Clowney and he also visited with the New York Jets but according to his wife Najah Clowney, per Anderson, “the Panthers pursued the hardest.”

Clowney was one of several post-August veteran free agent signings by Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta which turned out to be a tremendous value addition. The 10-year veteran had arguably the best season of his career in which he appeared in every game for just the second time in his career and tied his single-season career best in sacks, with 9.5 sacks.

T.J. Watt's fastest get-off on a sack this season, via @NextGenStats: 0.60 seconds



Jadeveon Clowney's get-off on his first sack of the season: 0.44 seconds



He's coming off the line in a hurry this season. Really impressive. pic.twitter.com/0ZTLlyH2yQ — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) September 19, 2023

While adding Clowney helps the Panthers fill the void created when they traded edge rusher Brian Burns to the New York Giants in early March, it leaves the Ravens with one less option when it comes to veteran edge defenders they could add or bring back.

With Clowney signing with Carolina and Kyle Van Noy still mulling over his options in free agency, the Ravens outside linebackers currently include Odafe Oweh, David Ojabo, Tavius Robinson, Malik Harrison and Malik Hamm.