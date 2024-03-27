Early 2024 win total projections have Ravens tied for most in the NFL

Win total projections for the 2024 NFL season released this week and DraftKings Sportsbook sees the Ravens remaining a top contender. According to the oddsmakers, the Ravens are tied with the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers with an over/under line of 11.5 regular season wins.

This is a stark change from last season where uncertainty surrounding quarterback Lamar Jackson’s future hung in the balance, impacting the early projections and placing the Ravens’ line at 8.5 wins.

Pundits have questioned if the Ravens have the roster to repeat last season’s success, seeing as they’ve lost three starters along the offensive line, interceptions-leading safety Geno Stone, Pro Bowl linebacker Patrick Queen and both starting edge rushers have not re-signed. But oddsmakers remain confident the Ravens will continue their winning ways with Jackson and new running back Derrick Henry leading the charge.

Betting on the Ravens with a healthy Jackson has been a sound decision. The Ravens boast a 58-19 record with Jackson named the starting quarterback, translating to a 75.3% win percentage when Jackson takes the first offensive snap. Among quarterbacks with 10 or more starts, Jackson ranks third all-time in regular season win percentage, below San Francisco 49ers’ Brock Purdy (83.3%) and Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes II (77.1%). It’s no coincidence the three teams with these three quarterbacks are tied for highest win total projections.

As for the rest of the AFC North, all three are below Baltimore, with the Bengals nipping at their heels.

Baltimore Ravens: O/U 11.5 wins

Cincinnati Bengals: O/U 10.5 wins

Pittsburgh Steelers: O/U 8.5 wins

Cleveland Browns: O/U 8.5 wins