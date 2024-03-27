Report: Ravens to host Western Kentucky wide receiver Malachi Corley for pre-draft visit

After admitting shortcomings when it came to surrounding star quarterback Lamar Jackson with the best requisite weapons in the passing game at wide receiver in the first five years of his career, the Baltimore Ravens are committed to surrounding the two-time league MVP with talented pass catchers as well as rebuilding the offensive line.

Come late April, a prospect to keep an eye on who they might target early in the 2024 NFL Draft is former Western Kentucky standout receiver Malachi Corley. The former Hilltopper drew a big crowd at his Pro Day on Monday and the Ravens are among the eight teams who are slated to host him for a top 30 pre-draft visit per a report from NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo on Tuesday.

Western Kentucky WR Malachi Corley will make top 30 pre-draft visits to the #Steelers, #Cowboys, #Browns, #Ravens, #Panthers, #Buccaneers, #Seahawks and #49ers, source says. He’s an intriguing speed/power combination who’s had a good couple of months leading up to the draft. https://t.co/Ghg8KSCJMv — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 26, 2024

According to Reese’ Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy, 31 teams had scouts in attendance, and among the Ravens’ contingent was Wide Receivers Coach Greg Lewis, who was one of nine assistants serving in the same role for different teams that made the journey to Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Corley wasn’t able to participate in the on-field drills or tests at the NFL Scouting Combine but despite going up against “pretty strong” wind for one of his two 40-yard dash runs, he was clocked running in the 4.4-range.

Known for his dynamic run-after-the-catch ability, Corley is a beast of a ball carrier, being oft-compared to San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel. In his final two years of college, Corley racked up back-to-back seasons of over 900 receiving yards and 11 receiving touchdowns.

Malachi Corley | WR | WKU



Dense, bowling ball of a WR that operated more of an offensive weapon. Physical and explosive w/ the rock but showcases NFL movement and ball skills that should translate to a more "WR" role. Mostly a slot player early while developing route tree/nuance pic.twitter.com/N5484b4ztd — Matt Lane (@Matty_KCSN) March 24, 2024

Nagy believes Corley’s stock has steadily been on the rise since he was voted Senior Bowl North squad Wide Receiver Practice Player of the Week by the defensive backs he competed against.

The former long-time NFL scout isn’t the only evaluator in the media with an eye for Corley. In February, Corley received the official stamp of approval from former Ravens wide receiver Steve Smith Sr., who labeled him his “steal of the NFL Draft.”

Smith’s favorite wide receiver during last year’s pre-draft cycle was former Boston College standout Zay Flowers, who the Ravens took in the first round at No. 22 overall.

Corley is projected to come off the board in the second round and no later than the early third, which would put him right in the range for the Ravens to select in the bottom of the second at No. 62 overall. He would be an excellent addition to Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken’s scheme, which emphasizes getting playmakers the ball in space.