Lamar Jackson will be an ‘architect’ of the Ravens’ offense; shares opinions on wide receiver prospects

What a difference a year makes.

At last year’s NFL Annual League Meeting, Baltimore Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh had to field questions from a swarm of reporters about whether franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson would still be on the roster after he publicly requested a trade on Twitter just before his coach sat down for his media availability.

Fast forward to this year’s meetings and Harbaugh was delighted to be talking about how his star signal caller, who is fresh off a second league MVP-winning season, will be more involved in the continued maturation of the team’s offense. The first year under Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken was a smashing success as the Ravens were able to field the league’s best rushing attack while also showing they could be deadly through the air with an explosive and expanded passing attack.

In a press conference on Monday, Harbaugh told reporters Jackson’s thoughts and input have been an integral part of the growth of the offense since the season ended disappointingly to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. He went as far as to say that the three-time Pro Bowler will be an “architect” of the offense.

"Lamar will be an architect of the offense." pic.twitter.com/5QOvKpD0tR — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) March 25, 2024

“I think he looks at every aspect of his game,” Harbaugh said. “He starts with himself and that’s what I love about Lamar. [It’s] ‘what can I do better?’ and that’s why he continues to improve an then he goes to what weed. What we need schematically in his view and he trusts the coaches.”

“He’ll come back and he’ll look at everything and we’ll want to know what he thinks. Do you prefer this or this? Are you more comfortable in this direction or that direction? What do you like? [Are there] any other ideas you’ve had since we talked last?”

Jackson shares his ideas on how both the scheme and personnel can improve moving forward throughout the offseason, including what weapons they should try add to his arsenal through the 2024 NFL Draft. This year’s incoming crop of wide receivers is one of the deepest in recent memory and Jackson has been watching film and giving his opinion to Harbaugh and other team officials about which prospects he likes and has his eyes on.

“He is looking at guys now,” Harbaugh said. “He and I agree on a few guys. We haven’t disagreed on anybody yet so [we’re] sharing our vision... He is more interested in the wide receivers and tight ends. He hasn’t weighed in on any offensive linemen just yet.”

This wouldn’t be the first year Jackson’s offered his opinion on who the Ravens should take in the draft. He reportedly endorsed and encouraged the selections of first-round wide receivers Marquise “Hollywood” Brown in 2019 and Zay Flowers in 2023. Both players were integral to his success in both of his First-Team All-Pro and MVP-winning seasons as the leading receiver.

The fact that 5 out of 10 of these highlight reel plays resulted in Lamar connecting with Zay Flowers down the field and not just Andrews as has been the case since they were rookies in 2018 makes me even more confident that their connection will get even stronger #RavensFlock https://t.co/DviABbovex — Joshua Reed (@JoshReed907) March 18, 2024

Brown and Flowers just so happen to be from South Florida where Jackson’s legend as a sports icon began. It might be safe to assume he might have his eye fixated on some rookie wideouts from the Sunshine State yet again.

Some receiver prospects projected to go high in this year’s draft who either hail from or played their college careers in Florida include Keon Coleman who played at Florida State in 2023, Ricky Pearsall who played at the University of Florida from 2022-23, Javon Baker who starred at UCF from 2022-23, and Malachi Corley who starred at Western Kentucky but is from Orange City, Florida, which is just over 230 miles North of Pompano Beach where Jackson was born and raised.