Mock Draft Monday Roundup: Finding a starting offensive lineman remains Ravens top need

In the latest mock drafts, analysts foresee the Baltimore Ravens prioritizing finding an immediate replacement for right tackle Morgan Moses, or an eventual successor to left tackle Ronnie Stanley, who enters the final year of his deal after a renegotiated contract this offseason. The most commonly projected prospects to the Ravens were a pair of right tackle prospects with high ceilings and a versatile lineman who can play guard as a rookie and eventually take over the blindside.

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. [March 19]

No. 30 — Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia The Ravens’ trade of Morgan Moses piqued my interest,” Kiper wrote. “Do they believe 2022 fourth-rounder Daniel Faalele is ready to step into the starting job at right tackle, or are they planning to draft a tackle? And could the answer be yes to both? I’m leaning toward the latter outcome. Faalele hasn’t shown enough to be the entrenched starter, and maybe General Manager Eric DeCosta is thinking about the future along the offensive line. This is the draft to do that. Mims is the perfect case of a high-ceiling, high-risk prospect. The risk comes in that he has started only eight college games because of injuries and draft picks in front of him. The ceiling comes in when you watch him beat up on defenders, and the way he can move his feet at 340 pounds. He didn’t allow a single sack at Georgia. Offensive line coaches will want to try to mold him because of his elite tools.

The Athletic’s Jeff Zrbiec [March 21]

No. 30 — Jordan Morgan, OT, Arizona Brugler has Morgan as his No. 32-ranked player, so it’s not like taking him here is a huge reach. However, it does feel a bit like the Ravens prioritized need over “best player available,” which they traditionally don’t do. That’s what happens, though, when you have to replace three starters up front and don’t necessarily have the salary cap space to do it in free agency. That’s also what happens when you try and trade out of the first round, but there are no suitors. Morgan could immediately plug in at right tackle, replacing Morgan Moses, who was traded to the Jets. He also played a lot of left tackle at Arizona, so he’d be an option to shift to Lamar Jackson’s blind side if Ronnie Stanley departs after the 2024 season.

Yahoo Sports’ Charles McDonald and Nate Tice [March 21]

No. 30 — Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU This offensive line class is so deep that a player like Suamataia, who is very talented but still raw, would usually climb up about 10 spots higher because of the usual lack of talent at the position. Instead, here is a player with real upside as a blindside blocker available for the Ravens. Suamataia will need development, but would give the Ravens a potential needle-mover in the long term, while also helping shore up a position of need.

NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah [March 19]

No. 30 — Cooper DeJean, DB, Iowa Baltimore has a knack for watching tough, smart and versatile players fall into its lap. We see it happen once again with DeJean, who comes from a noted Ravens factory at the University of Iowa, the alma mater of current Raven Tyler Linderbaum and former Ravens Geno Stone and Marshal Yanda.

Fox Sports’ Joe Klatt [March 19]

No. 30 — Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State We know great defense won’t be enough, even if you play well against Patrick Mahomes. The type of players who succeed the best with Lamar Jackson are receivers who can win 50/50 balls. Coleman fits that mold.

NBC Sports’ Connor Rogers [March 18]

No. 47 — Ricky Pearsall, WR, Florida (trade back with New York Giants) The Ravens’ offensive needs (guard and wide receiver) match perfectly with what’s available on Day 2, making me comfortable with having them move out of Round 1 in this scenario. While Baltimore moved out of pick 30, I’d have them getting pick 47 and 70 in return. This gives them four swings on Day 2 of the draft, where I start with an excellent separator in Pearsall. They can also get Christian Haynes, a starter at guard, with pick 62 in this round before picking at 70 and 93.

CBS Sports’ Ryan Wilson [March 19]

No. 30 — Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma This feels like a layup; Morgan Moses is now with the Jets and Tyler Guyton, who was dominant at right tackle for the Sooners last season, slides into the starting job.

CBS Sports’ Josh Edwards [March 21]

No. 30 — Darius Robinson, EDGE, Missouri Baltimore has lost a few key pieces on the offensive line so it is difficult to see it not addressing that unit in the first round. The Ravens may love a future with Ben Cleveland, Andrew Vorhees as their starting offensive guards and Patrick Mekari as their starting offensive tackle, but there are too many unknowns for a contender to feel comfortable. Despite all that, a run on the position has already taken place and the franchise is left filling the void of Jadeveon Clowney.

CBS Sports’ Tom Fornelli [March 22]

No. 30 — JC Latham, OT, Alabama The Ravens may go receiver or corner here instead, but they have a need at tackle, and Latham is excellent value for them this late in the first. Plus, it’s not like the Ravens don’t have a long history of drafting Alabama players.

CBS Sports’ Kyle Stackpole [March 18]

No. 30 — Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma The Ravens immediately replace Morgan Moses, who was traded to the Jets during the first week of free agency.

The 33rd Team’s Marcus Mosher [March 18]

No. 30 — Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia The Baltimore Ravens have lost multiple starters on the offensive line in free agency, and they traded starting right tackle Morgan Moses to the Jets for a Day 3 pick exchange. Getting Amarius Mims at No. 30 is an outstanding value, and he could be a dominating run blocker in Baltimore’s system. His lack of experience causes him to fall in this draft, but this would be a home-run selection for the Ravens.

Sporting News’ Vinnie Iyer [March 19]

No. 30 — Jordan Morgan, OT, Arizona The Ravens kept Ronnie Stanley on a restructured. contract but could still look at the near future of outside protection with Stanley turning 31 in March and some concerns at right tackle.

NFL Spin Zone’s Lou Scataglia [March 24]

No. 30 — Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma Trading Morgan Moses to the New York Jets opens up the right tackle spot for Tyler Guyton to come in and fill. Guyton gets the pleasure of protecting Lamar Jackson to begin his NFL career.

Pro Football Focus’ Trevor Sikkema [March 18]

No. 30 — Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas Mr. 4.21” likely booked a ticket to the first round with his record-breaking 40-yard dash at the scouting combine. I could see the Ravens as a potential landing spot. Getting that constant deep threat on the field would open things up for Zay Flowers and Mark Andrews underneath. No. 62 — Kiran Amegadjie, OT, Yale No. 93 — Tykee Smith, CB, Georgia

CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso [March 20]

No. 30 — Tyler Nubin, DB, Minnesota With Nubin and Kyle Hamilton, they Ravens would boast two long, athletic and instinctive safeties on their defense. No. 62 — Roman Wilson, WR, Michigan No. 94 — Bralen Trice, EDGE, Washington

NFL.com’s Chad Reuter [March 22]