Ravens News 3/25: Stepping Backward

NFL Experts, ESPN

Which team has taken a step backward over the past week? Matt Bowen, NFL analyst: Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens added running back Derrick Henry, who is an upgrade and a scheme fit in Todd Monken’s offense. However, this is more about the players (and the coaches) who have moved on this offseason. Linebacker Patrick Queen, guard John Simpson, safety Geno Stone and cornerback Ronald Darby signed free agent contracts with new clubs. Plus, former defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald is now the head coach in Seattle, and defensive back coach Denard Wilson took over as the coordinator in Tennessee. Jeremy Fowler, national NFL writer: Ravens. Baltimore lost three starters along the offensive line that it must replace. This is the Baltimore way, letting veterans walk in exchange for compensatory picks down the line. The Ravens need to shore up that O-line, but they could also replenish at receiver with a veteran or high draft pick, preferably a true X receiver that Lamar Jackson hasn’t had. Jason Reid, senior Andscape writer: Ravens. Henry boosts what was already the league’s best running attack, but they’ve lost a lot in other places. They entered the season with many pending free agents, so the losses aren’t shocking. But the Ravens appear to be weakened. It wouldn’t be surprising if the Ravens took a step backward next season. Jackson needs more help at wideout.

Dylan Steinwedel, PressBox

“Even with the running backs they’ve had, Lamar Jackson has really carried the load running the ball since he’s gotten there. And Derrick Henry is a proven commodity at an extremely elite level,” McCourty said on GCR March 13. “… There’s almost like a constant reminder every time you see him walking around the building, walk out to the practice field and he’s head and shoulders above so many other guys in the running back room or just on the team in general. You’re like, ‘You know what, I’ve got to find a way to get that guy to ball a few times, just to see if he can beat down on the defense a little bit.’” “You still need someone in that backfield to take pressure off your quarterback,” Mason said. “You need someone in that backfield, that when you’re in your four-minute offense, he can beat up at least three minutes or close to four minutes of that of that time clock. You need a guy like that. And Derrick Henry is one of those types of guys.” “No matter if they have an eight-man or nine-man box, [the quarterback] can still turn around and hand them the football and trust that he’s going to get you positive yards,” Mason said. “I think these past seasons have fueled him and it’s going to make him a better quarterback heading into the 2024-25 season.”

Giana Han, The Baltimore Banner

Hollman, a 29-year-old heading into his fourth season, played in all 17 games for the Houston Texans last year with one start. He finished the year with one fumble recovery and 10 tackles. Most of his snaps were on special teams, although he helped on defense in eight games. Green Bay’s sixth-round pick in the 2019 NFL draft, Hollman came out of college at 25, having attended prep school before walking onto Toledo’s football team. He played four games in 2019 and 14 in 2020 before he was traded to the Texans in 2021. This move comes after the departure of cornerback Ronald Darby, who played a key role filling in when starting cornerback Marlon Humphrey was out. Darby signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars after playing 16 games for Baltimore and allowing just 23 completions on 48 targets as the nearest defender in coverage, according to the NFL’s Next Gen Stats — a coverage success rate of 60.4%.

Josh Jones is the kind of versatile offensive lineman the Ravens covet. Though primarily a left tackle, Jones has played every offensive line position in the NFL except center. He’ll be a valuable piece to the puzzle as the Ravens rebuild their offensive line. We all know the importance of special teams to the Ravens, and they should be strong in that department again. The return of Chris Board adds to the special teams mix. He joins two other special teams standouts who re-signed - Malik Harrison and Arthur Maulet. The offensive line competition this summer should be fun to watch. Ben Cleveland, Andrew Vorhees, Daniel Faalele and Sala Aumavae-Laulu should all be looking to win a starting job. John Simpson did that last summer, and it earned him a nice payday in free agency. There’s been plenty of talk about the offensive line. But the defensive line rotation returns intact with Justin Madubuike and Brent Urban re-signing to join Michael Pierce, Travis Jones, and Broderick Washington. That continuity upfront is going to help Baltimore’s defense.

AJ Schulte, Pro Football Network

62) Baltimore Ravens: Marshawn Kneeland, EDGE, Western Michigan Baltimore typically favors heavier edge rushers, and Marshawn Kneeland‘s 267-pound frame fits that bill. The Western Michigan standout has a reliable pass-rush plan and is a superb run defender who can help fill the void left by Jadaveon Clowney’s departure in free agency. 93) Baltimore Ravens: Kris Abrams-Draine, CB, Missouri Baltimore’s secondary was a significant contributor to them having the top defense in the NFL last season, but they need to continue patching holes in the unit to sustain that success in the long-term. Key depth players from last season, such as Rock Ya-Sin and Ronald Darby, left in free agency, and starter Brandon Stephens has just one year left on his deal. Adding Kris Abrams-Draine gives them a talented playmaker with top-tier competitive experience from a college career in the SEC.

Mason Cameron, PFF